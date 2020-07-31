NEWBURYPORT – Mayor Donna Holaday and the artistic director of the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival are featured guests on Saturday's Local Pulse internet radio program.
Host Joe DiBiase recorded interviews with the mayor, who will give updates on topics in the city, and with David Yang, artistic director of the music festival.
To listen to the program go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse, or download podcasts anytime of this show or any previous Local Pulse program.
