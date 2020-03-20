NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday will be featured on Saturday's Local Pulse internet radio broadcast.
Host Joe DiBiase was taping interviews Friday with the mayor for broadcast in the usual 9 to 10 a.m. time slot. The discussion focused on how the city is coping with the concerns over coronavirus.
Other guests interviewed on Friday for the Saturday broadcast are Lyndsey Haight, director of Our Neighbors' Table, which has been working with schools systems and others to coordinate getting meals and other food to people in the area, and Newburport At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel.
Local Pulse broadcasts Saturday from the newsroom of The Daily News.
To listen or download previous shows, go to www.NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
