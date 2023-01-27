NEWBURYPORT — A sculptor and a charitable young man were among the city’s first Public and Community Service Award winners announced during the mayor’s State of the City address Wednesday night.
Mayor Sean Reardon gave his first State of the City address at City Hall, where he spoke about his biggest priorities, such as finding a new home for Newburyport Youth Services and building a new West End fire station heading into 2023.
But the mayor also took the occasion to honor public servants and city residents who have given of themselves recently.
The first-ever Public and Community Service Awards were separated into public service, business service, youth community service and individual community service categories.
Both nominees in the business service category, Nikki Vazeos of Kona Ice and Debra Ball of Olive’s Coffee & Bakeshop, were named the winners Wednesday night.
Newburyport High School senior Luke O’Brien was named the winner of the Youth Service Award for creating the nonprofit organization Gear to Share, which donates lightly used sporting equipment to youths in need.
Paul Healy took home the Public Service Award for his 38 years of service on the Conservation Commission, as well as his recent service to the Community Preservation Committee.
Sculptor Jeffrey Briggs and Dick Tierney both won the Individual Community Service Award.
Briggs recently contributed a “Legendary Newburyporters” exhibit to the Custom House Maritime Museum, while Tierney has been working with Newburyport Youth Hockey for 38 years.
The mayor also honored Victoria “Vicki” Hendrickson for her over 20 years of service to the city as director of Newburyport’s Adult and Community Education Center.
Hendrickson was introduced by School Superintendent Sean Gallagher and received a standing ovation while accepting her award.
“All of you are so terrific. Everybody that lives here that I’ve met is just is just adorable. They’re just wonderful,” she said.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, also gave a quick speech Wednesday night.
Newburyport was recently added to Tarr’s district through redistricting and the state Senate minority leader said his constituents face challenges with high inflation and energy costs but added, “There are some things that continue to be important, no matter what.”
“Maintaining the character of this community, ensuring that kids get a proper education that allows them to maximize their potential. Ensuring that economic growth comes with an invitation and a purpose of including everyone at the table and ensuring that we celebrate and support all of those who contribute to the character of this great city,” he said.
Tarr also told the standing-room-only crowd that Reardon operates in an inclusive manner.
“He has done that so well with the legislative delegation by identifying priorities, helping us to understand some of the city’s vulnerabilities that we need to address together, and he’s done it by creating a spirit of togetherness and responsiveness and respectfulness,” Tarr said of Reardon.
