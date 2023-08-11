NEWBURYPORT — The sound of jackhammers boomed across Market Square on Thursday, a sure sign that the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project is underway.
The job site is just a football throw away from a Water Street parking lot victimized by a torrential rainstorm on Tuesday that proved too much for the city’s antiquated and decaying Market Street culvert.
The Market Square area has been in danger of periodic flooding, due in part to the culvert’s poor condition, since the 1970s. The city set aside $655,525 last winter to rebuild the culvert at roughly the same time the first phase of the $6 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project was to begin this summer.
But the culvert plan was placed on hold last month.
The Market Landing Park project was originally priced at $4.8 million but bids came in higher than expected in the spring, prompting Mayor Sean Reardon to ask the City Council to use the money set aside for culvert repairs to help make up the difference.
The City Council approved the request last month as well as a second ask – taking $294,614 from the waterfront parking fund to bridge the gap.
Four city councilors – Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Mark Wright – voted against the transfers.
Mother Nature ended up providing some irony Wednesday morning when Reardon held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project right next to the recently flooded municipal parking lot.
On Thursday, Reardon promised to keep the culvert project on the front burner, adding that almost half of the culvert work will be done as a part of the Market Landing Park project. The mayor also said he has already set $1.5 million aside over three years in the city’s five-year, $134 million capital improvement plan to design water and sewer utility upgrades for the downtown, including the culvert.
“You’re obviously going to have a lot of flooding with the rain like we had on Tuesday,” he said. “Nothing’s going to keep up with that. But I feel for the businesses and I’ve had some of the business owners who have been here for years come to my office complaining about the same thing. I’m excited to do that bigger downtown project but 40% of the culvert work is still going to happen (north of State Street).”
Reardon added that he empathized with all who have been dealing with downtown flooding issues long before he became mayor, but said torrential rain like what the area experienced Tuesday is probably going to cause flooding one way or another.
“This is really an issue about six times a year,” he said. “(Tuesday) was just one of those days. So we’re going to make sure this is in our capital improvement plan and start trying to locate funding for it.”
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the $1.5 million capital improvement funding would be used for early survey work and any fixes the Department of Public Services can get underway.
“This is a large project and, if we can do that specific culvert work sooner, that’s what we’ll want to do,” he said. “But this capital improvement item is expected to get even bigger in the future because it represents a full upgrade of our utilities in the downtown.”
McCauley said he agrees with the mayor’s logic when it comes to moving the culvert work forward and that he supports the $1.5 million capital improvement line item.
“The improvements are going to be down by the Market Square bullnose and should increase the storm-grating capacity,” he said. “But we don’t have these designs done yet.”
McCauley also pointed to National Grid’s installation of a new gas main on State Street that experienced some delays over the winter as a sign that any downtown underground work could be tricky due to the age of utilities.
“I’m supportive of the process and, like everything else, I wish we had more engineers on staff to be able to accelerate this project,” he said. “But I hope we can get it up and running.”
Levine said the utility upgrades would still require a significant amount of design because of all the underground utilities involved.
“We’re looking at water, sewer and potentially more,” he said.
The city’s capital improvement plan can be seen here: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif7106/f/uploads/fy2024-2028_capital_improvement_program_6-20-2023.pdf.
The $1.5 million set aside for water and sewer utility upgrades is on Page 45.
