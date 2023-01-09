NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon announced he hopes to kick off his second year in office by reviving his controversial proposal to fold the city’s Parks Department into the Department of Public Services.
Reardon submitted the proposal to the City Council in July only to pull it months later after coming to the conclusion it would not receive the support he was looking for from councilors.
Although the mayor said the Parks Department proposal would reduce redundancy and save the city money, at-Large Councilor Bruce Vogel and a group of residents calling themselves The Friends of Newburyport Parks publicly balked at the idea.
Reardon also received pushback for letting Parks Director Lise Reid go in July as part of his proposal, only to see him pull his plan before the City Council voted on the matter in late September.
The mayor then sent his plan to the five-member Parks Commission, which he said has been engaged in visioning sessions designed to see what the future of the city’s 26 parks might be.
“When we say ‘visioning exercises,’ we’re talking about what our vision for the parks are and the Parks Commission has really jumped onboard with that,” Reardon said.
Reardon added that he has received “some very positive feedback” from the city councilors he has spoken with about the Parks proposal and he is satisfied with the progress made during the visioning exercises.
The mayor’s administration is also working on creating the Parks Alliance, similar to a “Friends of” entity that he said would be an independent group and could raise money for Parks Department projects.
“That will be a big part of the plan,” Reardon said. “And then there’s a couple other aspects that will be included that we heard from residents when we went through that public process before.”
Reardon is preparing for his State of the City address on Jan. 25 and said he intends to submit a new plan to the City Council by early next month.
“We have been working with some residents who had some questions about certain aspects of the plan. So we’re gonna put all that together and then I’ll work with City Council to see what that process looks like, with the idea that we could hopefully move on with the parks reorganization and get it approved in February,” he said.
Vogel said he has not seen the new plan yet but added that he is still wondering why the mayor felt the need to reorganize the Parks Department in the first place.
“What was broken, why does it need to be fixed? All I’ve heard is innuendo that we had a someone in a position of authority who was acting without authority,” he said.
Vogel also said he was concerned about rolling the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services when the city still looking for a permanent replacement for former DPS Director Anthony Furnari.
“Why are we moving ahead with the Parks reorganization when we don’t know under whose tutelage will we hand this over to, and what powers will they have? How will you reorganize something without a new DPS director?” he asked. “I also don’t happen to think the Parks Department is working all that well right now, at least judging by all of the overflowing dog poop containers I’ve seen with regularity on the rail trails and at Moseley Woods Park.”
Reardon submitted a trio of proposals for building a new home for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low St., which was accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order that was sent to the Budget and Finance subcommittee in early November.
The mayor said he intends to get his Parks Department reorganization up and running with the City Council before the council makes its ultimate decision on the new NYS proposal.
“I’m really looking at the Parks reorganization to be my first thing out of the gate this year. The State of the City is on Jan. 25 and the council meets on Jan. 30 after that and we will be looking to submit the Parks reorganization for that meeting,” he said. “I think we’re in a great spot now and we’ve gotten some great feedback that I think will finally get that approved.”
The mayor is also still looking for nominees for his first Public and Community Service Awards, which will recognize city residents and employees for their dedicated service in four categories – public, individual, business and youth community service – during the State of the City proceedings.
“This is the first time we are doing this and I’m kind of calling them the Onward/Forward awards. It’s been neat reading through the nominations already. You get to see that someone had a city employee who helped them out, or a police officer or a teacher who have done the same. We’ve had longtime city board members who have been recognized by people and elected officials that have been nominated by people. It should be fun,” he said.
Nominations for the awards can be sent to the mayor’s office at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., or emailed to mayor@cityofnewburyport.com.
The deadline for nominations was initially last week but Reardon said he will extend the deadline by roughly a week.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
