NEWBURYPORT – A Palmer man was summonsed to court after Mayor Donna Holaday said someone left a profanity-filled voice message last Wednesday threatening to burn down City Hall if the city did not clean up and reopen the city's skatepark immediately.
Jeffrey Lachut, 33, could be arraigned on a single count of threatening to commit a crime when he appears in Newburyport District Court in the near future.
Holaday said Parks Director Lise Reid received the call last Wednesday and then forwarded it to her office. Holaday then reported the call to the Newburyport Police Department.
"I never heard a call like that in my 11 years," Holaday said.
The summons against Lachut was included in Monday's Newburyport Police Department daily log. Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons declined to comment on the incident.
City officials closed the skatepark, located behind the Rupert A. Nock Middle School, and the Cashman Park basketball court early last week after receiving numerous complaints of people not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing. Both measures help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Shortly after closing the skatepark, city workers partially filled it with water in a further effort to dissuade people from using it.
The skatepark reopened Friday and monitors were assigned to make sure people were following COVID-19 prevention-related guidelines, according to Reid, who added the basketball court also re-opened.
Reid said her office received "tons of calls from upset people" but only one who threatened violence.
"It's unfortunate that people were so heated," Reid said.
