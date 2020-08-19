Mayor: Mask enforcement needed on rail trail

NEWBURYPORT — While the city’s mask mandate seems to be prompting more people to wear facial coverings downtown, the mayor said problems persist on the Clipper City Rail Trail and fines could be implemented if things don’t improve.
Mayor Donna Holaday announced an emergency order earlier this month requiring all residents and visitors to wear a face mask or cloth face covering in the city’s downtown, on the boardwalk and when using the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The order is in effect “until further notice” and states that everyone must wear a facial covering over their mouth and nose when in public within the boundaries of a designated “Mask Zone” that includes the city’s central business district.
The “Mask Zone” also includes the boardwalk along the central waterfront and the Clipper City Rail Trail. The city posted signs, approximately 8-by-10 inches, at various points along the rail trail and waterfront.
During an interview Tuesday with The Daily News, Holaday said she has noticed a “real increase” in mask use downtown since the mandate began but some residents have told her the problem with unmasked pedestrians still persists, especially on the rail trail.
“I’m very pleased with the compliance, but the big issue still remains on the rail trail, and you can’t socially distance there,” Holaday said.
The city has enlisted a handful of “mask ambassadors” — part-time city employees and high school students whose paychecks are funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — to pass out masks to people downtown not abiding by the mask mandate.
“We’re trying to politely educate tourists who may not have seen the signs yet that we do have a mask policy,” Holaday said.
The mayor said the mask ambassadors have been asked to encourage people to wear masks and inform them of the ban, but are trained not to get into confrontations.
To help enforce the mandate, Holaday said the city will soon put up more signs downtown. But if things don’t improve, the city may start handing out fines, she said.
“It’s hard with enforcement. I only have so many mask ambassadors I can send out, but we’re putting up more signage,” Holaday said. “We’re hoping not to get to the level of issuing fines, but if noncompliance continues to be an issue, we’ll have to look at that.”
The order exempts children under 2 years old, although it says “a face covering should be used if possible and at the discretion of the child’s parent or guardian.”
The order does not apply to people for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to a health condition or anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation or modification of a qualifying disability as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act or any applicable state laws.
The order also doesn’t apply to people while they are eating or sitting in private vehicles. Under the order, businesses may not allow people to enter an establishment without wearing a mask unless they qualify for an exemption.
All businesses are required to post signs at their main entrances to advise customers of the requirement.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
