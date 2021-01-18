AMESBURY — The new elementary school might open as much as a year later than planned – the fall of 2023 – because of the time it takes to get local planning and conservation approvals, the mayor said last week.
Voters approved a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build the Sgt. Jordan Shay Lower Elementary School next to Cashman Elementary on Lion's Mouth Road in October 2019. At the time, the new school was scheduled to open in August 2022, but according to Mayor Kassandra Gove, the project is awaiting final approval from the city Planning Board and Conservation Commission before it can move forward.
"The original timeline did not provide adequate time for the permitting process," Gove said. "If I were to go back to the timeline that I was presented with in January of last year, the design team had scheduled 60 days for each of those board's approvals. Frankly, it would almost be a miracle for something like this to only take 60 days. That is not an adequate amount of time."
She said the opening date has been pushed back to early 2023, although Gove said opening a new school in the middle of a school year would be "less than ideal" when dealing with the transition of students, staff and programs.
Gove said a groundbreaking date has yet to be established but the current permitting process is "not out of the ordinary."
"We're going through the project, just the same as we would with any project, whether it is ours or a private developer's," she said. "We want to make sure that everyone's questions are answered and we have a good project to move forward with. Once we have those approvals, we will move forward appropriately."
In December, the School Committee voted to name the new school after Jordan Shay, who was a U.S. Army sergeant when he was killed in the line of duty in Iraq in 2009.
The Shay Lower Elementary School will house pre-K through second grade while the Cashman School will accommodate third graders through fifth graders next door.
"It is possible that we could do a phased opening in some manner, depending on when it is ready to open its doors," Gove said.
Gove also said that the pandemic has had almost no effect on the project's timeline so far.
"I commend our boards for continuing to process business and holding multiple meetings a month as they normally would by using virtual platforms to do so," Gove said.
Arsenic was found in soil samples taken from the construction site last year but analysis determined it was naturally occurring and has had no effect on the construction timeline, according to communications director Caitlin Thayer.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
