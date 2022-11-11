NEWBURYPORT — Those hoping Mayor Sean Reardon would soon be unveiling a new plan to fold the Parks Department into the Department of Public Works are out of luck with the mayor saying he was in no rush.
Mayor Sean Reardon introduced a plan to meld the two departments in July. The mayor’s plan also called for the termination of former Parks Director Lise Reid and met with significant pushback from the City Council, as well as a group of local residents who formed The Friends of Newburyport Parks.
Reardon eventually pulled the plan from a council vote in late September and said he wanted to work on a “visioning exercise” to hopefully bring the entire board together on the issue before submitting the proposal once again.
The plan was sent to the five-member Parks Commission which, according to Chief of Staff Andrew Levine has had a pair of successful visioning sessions looking at what the future of the city’s 26 parks may be.
“They are taking some time to think about what the long-term vision of the Parks Commission looks like and if there are any changes they want to make to their governance and their attention to the ordinances that determine how they operate,” he said.
Levine added Reardon doesn’t want to move forward with the parks plan until the Parks Commission “have come to a good place in their process.”
“This will be a major part of the revised plan,” he said.
Reardon said he is satisfied with the progress made so far.
“I’m happy with the way it is going and I’m not in a hurry to bring it back. I think we’re having good conversations and the end result is going to be a great step forward in the Parks reorganization,” he said.
Levine added the administration is also shifting through the feedback it received during the plan’s public vetting over the summer and is working with maintenance workers to make sure that all needs are being met.
“Their work is a driver on this. We need to know what they need to be able to run the parks property. So, we need their insight into what they need for the reorganization,” Levine said.
Over the summer, The Daily News received a copy of a 2016 internal review of the Parks Department from an anonymous sender.
The two-page document recommends consolidating the Parks Department as a division of the Department of Public Services and includes a list of alleged questionable activity by Reid in 2014.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers had asked for a copy of the internal report, which was initially declined by the city since it involves personnel matters.
Rogers, however, sent an appeal to Secretary of State William Galvin’s Office, which sided with the paper last week and gave the city 10 days to issue a response to the Daily News.
Levine said Wednesday that Reardon’s administration is working with the city solicitor, KP Law, to comply with state and send a response to the Daily News in the time allotted.
“We’re not sure if it will be the full report or if it will be redacted but we will have a response within the 10 days,” he said.
Earlier this month, the mayor presented three proposals to the City Council for building a new home for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low St., which was accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order.
The matter was referred to a Budget and Finance Committee of the Whole and so far Reardon said he was liking how it was shaping up.
“I think we will have some conversations that will probably see more deliberations on the options that we presented. Then we will see where we go from there but I still think we’re in a good spot. We’re happy with the plans that we put forward and I am looking forward to working with the council to come up with a solution that works for the kids of Newburyport,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
