NEWBURYPORT — Twelve more residents have died from COVID-19 complications since last month, the mayor said in a phone call Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 23 since the start of the pandemic last spring.
Mayor Donna Holaday said most of the deaths have been at long-term care facilities. Most recently, the city's website has listed 11 deaths of residents from COVID-19.
At a School Committee meeting on Monday, the mayor said there had been 17 more positive COVID-19 cases reported in the city over the weekend and the total number of cases since mid-March is nearing 500.
The city's website, which was updated Monday night, reported a total of 435 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Holaday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not want communities to include probable cases or cases confirmed by rapid testing in this number.
Holaday said the city is counting those probable cases because these individuals have been symptomatic.
"Our numbers are now almost up to 500 in terms of positive cases," Mayor Donna Holaday told the School Committee at a remote meeting over Zoom on Monday.
The city recently hired three nursing staff members to help with contact tracing. Holaday said contact tracing has been "one of the most important things for us in order to keep the schools open and keeping the model working."
She said three police officers and one Parks Department staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"We're noticing that we're not seeing spread, for example, in restaurants, even though we've had seven restaurants that have had cases," Holaday said.
She said restaurants are following protocol well, and the cases are happening when employees are exposed to COVID-19 outside of work.
Though the criteria for communities continues to change in terms of how the state labels its COVID-19 case severity, Holaday said, "The bottom line, regardless of whether we're red, pink or white, is that cases are surging — there's no question about it."
In looking at some positives, she said people are seeking care for symptoms sooner and generally, people are not getting as sick as they were during the first surge in the spring.
Committee member Brian Callahan asked the mayor for some clarification about COVID-19 data because on Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reported a total of 368 cases in Newburyport since the start of the pandemic.
Holaday said the data was most likely incorrect because it did not include any cases confirmed by rapid testing, which she said is "not reliable."
"I know it's a bit challenging to stay on top of all the data, but right now, as of today, we have 496 cases to date," she said.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher said the district is beginning to see more COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving break. Since Nov. 16, there have been 30 students dismissed due to possible COVID-19 exposure, 11 students who have tested positive and three staff members who have tested positive.
Since the start of the school year, 69 students have been dismissed due to possible COVID-19 exposure and 36 students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Committee Vice Chair Bruce Menin asked the superintendent how absences this year compared to previous years.
"We probably have more students staying home this year as a precaution than coming into the schools," Gallagher said, crediting parents for following protocol and being more cautious about sending children to school when they have symptoms of a cold or other illness.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.