NEWBURYPORT — For weeks after alerting former Parks Director Lise Reid she was to be let go as part of his plans to absorb the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services, Mayor Sean Reardon told city councilors and residents she was still a city employee.
But that ended Friday after Reardon formally laid her off.
In the termination letter, the mayor wrote that Reid had until Aug. 5 to accept a severance package.
“Since said period expires today, please be advised that your employment with the city will officially conclude at the close of business today, Aug. 5, 2022, and you will be formally laid off from your position regardless of whether you will accept the city’s severance offer or not by the end of the day,” the mayor’s letter reads.
The offer includes three months of pay ($19,022) and health insurance, and a payout for six weeks of unused vacation time ($8,779).
Reid declined to comment Wednesday when asked if she planned to accept the offer, saying her attorney advised her to remain silent.
Reardon, in an email, also declined to comment.
“Any discussions regarding a severance or any related issues at this point are between the city solicitor and Ms. Reid’s attorney and represent a pending confidential personnel matter. As such, the city will not further comment on any of those issues,” Reardon wrote.
The mayor informed Reid on July 8 that her position would be eliminated. She was then offered the severance package July 15. The deadline to accept the package was July 29 but Reid’s attorney asked for an extension that expired Friday.
Reardon, in an earlier statement, said cutting the Parks Department would save upward of $105,000 a year, representing more than 20% of the current Parks Department budget once it becomes part of DPS.
The plan also calls for moving the majority of Reid’s responsibilities to DPS, with additional assistance from the Parks Commission, Newburyport Youth Services and the mayor’s office.
Reardon’s plan is mentioned prominently in a five-page report compiled by Community Paradigm Associates and commissioned by his office.
Community Paradigm spent weeks assessing the city’s government structure and looked at how to cut expenses. The report, which drew complaints for being flimsy and lacking detail, recommends cutting the number of agencies under the mayor’s control from 21 to 17.
Councilors accused the mayor of violating two parts of the city charter when he announced Reid’s departure and his plans to reorganize the Parks Department without filing an administrative order.
On Monday, Reardon submitted the order to the City Council. The council quickly voted unanimously to move the mayor’s plan to a Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services and Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. with a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.
Prior to the meeting Monday, critics of the mayor questioned why Reardon would lay off Reid before the council had even seen the plan.
“I’ve been consistent on the decision to lay off Ms. Reid ahead of the plan’s adoption,” Reardon wrote in his email. “I knew this would be a difficult situation for Ms. Reid, and I wanted to give her more time to begin looking for new opportunities. I did not want to put her through a two-month process where the end result would be the elimination of her position. Change of this magnitude is difficult, and I wanted to treat it with the sensitivity it deserved. The city solicitor worked with us on this path forward and we have worked to cause the least disruption to city operations.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.