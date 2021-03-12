AMESBURY — Spring is on the way and the city is ready to welcome back outdoor dining next month.
Mayor Kassandra Gove appeared on Facebook Live Thursday and said that outdoor dining will return to the city on Thursday, April 1.
"Mark your calendar, you can eat outside again," Gove said.
The city formed a Business Economic Adjustment Team in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. The BEAT Team worked with business and restaurant owners across the city to find unique ways to offer their products to customers in a socially-distanced world.
Restaurants were able take advantage of zoning adjustments that allowed them to bring their tables onto city streets and sidewalks to offer outdoor dining. The city also made use of some 30 blue and yellow concrete barriers to create safe outdoor dining areas.
"It was really good to see everyone outside," Gove said. "It made it feel a little more lively downtown, I think. People enjoyed being able to drive by and see people outside and dining, rather than being behind a brick wall or indoors."
Gove said that Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland has been working with other city departments to make sure that area restaurants will be able to hit the streets once again with a special "opening day" on April 1.
"We are working really hard to bring (the barriers) back and we are very excited about it," Gove said. "I know that our restaurants are excited about it and April 1 will be the day."
The mayor said she expects all requisite permitting to be taken care of by April 1 and everyone involved will be ready to go.
"The barricades will be in place and we hope that you will go out and celebrate that day," she said. "I know that I will be out there."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
