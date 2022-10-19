NEWBURYPORT — Since taking office in January and even before, Mayor Sean Reardon has been keeping a close eye on Waterfront West and earlier this week said he could see a potential new future for the property being proposed to the City Council by the end of the year.
New England Development abandoned its initial plans to develop its roughly 5-acre Waterfront West real estate property located between Michael’s Harborside and what is now the Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar restaurant in 2018. The proposed project would have seen the construction of seven buildings with up to 215 residential units, retail space, and a hotel with 85 to 100 rooms.
The Stephen Karp-owned company did, however, announce last year that it would be working with mega-real estate company AvalonBay to build a 230-unit residential rental property in two buildings which would include affordable housing units under the state’s Chapter 40B law but without a long sought hotel or retail component.
Reardon said he met with Karp and representatives from New England Development to talk about the property's future before he was sworn in to office in January and, once again, after his inauguration.
Now the mayor is saying he wants to build a consensus around what the city believes could work in the location before engaging in any official negotiations with the Boston-based company and added further details could be making it to the City Council by the end of the year.
"I think we're in a good spot. I look forward to sharing what we have been working on and, hopefully in the next two months, we will do that," Reardon said. "We've been looking at what the failures were, the last time through. What the hot topic issues, the problem issues and the challenges that the residents really cared about were."
Reardon formed a Waterfront West Advisory Group which includes City Councilors Heather Shand, Ed Cameron and Sharif Zeid, Special Projects Manager Kim Turner, Planning Director Andy Port, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine and resident Drew Shapiro, which has been meeting since March.
"This is a really strong advisory group and my thought is, if I can get consensus from around this table, then we can absolutely find something to work with New England Development on, as a city," he said. "This came up a lot during the campaign last year and I think we will be coming from a position that is not the same as the failed negotiations a few years ago. We can bring in a fresh perspective. So I think it is a positive for my administration, coming in without that baggage from the last go round," Reardon said.
Levine said he believes the Waterfront West Advisory Group has made lots of progress trying to find just what a reasonable consensus might look like which could put the city in a strong position moving forward. But he added that there were many details to work through and the Waterfront West advisory group is trying to stick to working on the highest-priority items as it can.
"We're not going to get everything we want without building a consensus within this group. That has been important and has helped us think about what matters most in this area," Levine said.
The administration has also been working with Pierce Atwood LLP attorney Dan Bailey to help the city come up with a finalized term sheet, which the mayor hopes will include zoning details and a development agreement.
"Eventually we will approach New England Development about what we will put together with this term sheet and start negotiations," he said.
Reardon added that he wouldn't mind seeing a roughly 100-room hotel, similar to Gloucester's Beauport Hotel, on the property.
"We've been talking about having a hotel on the Newburyport waterfront for I think about 60 years. That's why it is important to me and I think, for some people, it it's on a different scale. Everyone has their priorities but I think a hotel should be part of it. I don't know what that hotel looks like, we're not going to be able to design it. But a nice, market-feasible hotel like the Beauport is what we think could work," he said.
The mayor, however, said he doesn't envision a new restaurant on the spot.
"We have a lot of great restaurants here in downtown Newburyport and I think we have enough to accommodate something like that. Of course a hotel will have to have some food options there but I don't think we need a new restaurant as well," he said.
"When it comes to a restaurant or no restaurant, we've tried to look at the idea that we have a lot of restaurants and businesses already in downtown and we want to look at what might be complimentary, rather than competitive," Levine added.
Reardon promised that any negotiations with New England Development will be a public process and he looks forward to involving the community, once he feels there is a path to move forward with.
"We're at a point right now where I think we're really close to putting together a document that we can share with New England Development. Once that process starts, then the rest of the City Council will get involved and we will do something more publicly and be looking for that public input," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.