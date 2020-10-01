Mayor: PCB cleanup complete, rail trail reopens

NEWBURYPORT — A section of the Clipper City Rail Trail that has been closed for years because of PCB-contaminated soil reopens to the public this week, according to the mayor.
The PCBs were first found during soil testing behind the city's wastewater treatment plant on Water Street in spring 2017. Because PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are considered hazardous, the city had to fence off the area and start sampling, bringing work on that stretch of the trail to a halt while officials drafted a plan to remove the contaminated dirt.
PCBs are organic chlorine compounds once widely used in coolant for electrical devices. They are known to cause cancer in animals and suspected to be a human carcinogen. The PCBs are believed to be a remnant of an era when trains ran through the South End to the waterfront.
At a City Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Donna Holaday told councilors the cleanup is complete and has "resulted in no remaining significant risk."
She said the city's contractor has been instructed to reopen the area to informal use, which entails removing the chain-link gates at each end of the short stretch. As of Wednesday, the trail was open.
For more on the PCB removal, visit www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/more-work-needed-on-rail-trail-pcb-cleanup/article_55040c82-8ec7-5414-aabc-002f4a5a6622.html.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.