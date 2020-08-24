NEWBURYPORT – Local police are investigating a confrontation between walkers on the Clipper City Rail Trail Saturday morning where a man reportedly shouted racist comments and expletives at a Black woman and her daughter.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said Monday the city has contacted the Essex District Attorney's Office to determine whether the confrontation rises to the level of a hate crime.
"We're investigating it. It breaks my heart," Holaday said, adding she was "infuriated" with people saying hateful and hurtful comments while visiting the city.
Holaday said the man's identity has yet to be determined but she believes he had come to Newburyport from Methuen.
According to Holaday, the man was walking a dog when he noticed the two women. He then told them he did not like Black people and said they should leave.
The women immediately stopped and one of them took a photo of the man, the mayor added.
The photo was then posted on Facebook, along with a lengthy description of the incident. Within hours, the post had been shared on numerous local and area Facebook pages drawing widespread condemnation and hundreds of comments.
"I have never been so embarrassed in my life. Humiliated. This man took the time out of his day to tell me he didn’t like me, not for something I said or for something I did, but specifically for my skin color," the victim's post reads.
A Daily News reporter contacted the woman via Facebook but did not immediately receive a reply.
According to her Facebook post, the woman and her mother were walking their dog when they saw the man and a woman walking an unleashed dog in the other direction.
"My mom and I moved onto the other side of a hedge simply because it was safer to separate the dogs on the narrow trail. Unprovoked, the male individual leaned over and said 'I don’t like Black girls so keep (expletive) walking!'
"Neither one of us said a word before or after the comment as to not give him the satisfaction of an argument. A witness to the event that was walking behind us approached us and apologized for this man’s behavior. We provided the picture my mother took to the police department," the Facebook post reads.
Shortly after the incident, the city's Human Rights Commission was notified and began coordinating efforts with Holaday.
City Councilor Afroz Khan, whose husband Ahmer Ibrahim is chair of the HRC, said she would not let the incident go without action from the city so residents and visitors all felt welcome.
"To see something like this happen, it hits you right in the gut," Khan said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
