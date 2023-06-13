NEWBURYPORT — What was supposed to be a $4.8 million price tag for the Market Landing Park project is now up to $6 million after the mayor told the City Council he will need an additional $950,139 to get the project rolling this summer.
Although the project initially carried a $4.8 price tag, the mayor announced during Monday’s council meeting that bids came back higher than expected and it now requires more money.
The city went out to bid on the first phase of the construction and expansion project earlier this spring. The project would convert a number of waterfront parking lots into additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site.
“It was a really difficult decision for me to decide to send this back to you but I thought the conversation should be had by a bigger body than just me,” he said.
Work on the Market Landing Park project is expected to begin this summer and would coincide with a $655,525 project that would rebuild the culvert under Market Square.
But Reardon’s request would divert culvert funding to the Market Landing Park project instead, along with $294,614 from the waterfront parking fund.
“It’s a big decision, so I look forward to having the conversation about reallocating that money for the culvert and the extra money for Waterfront Park to make up the difference,” Reardon told the council.
At-large City Councilor Afroz Khan pointed out that the reallocation of money would need to be approved by the end of the fiscal year June 30. Reardon told her he was aware of the urgency of the matter and is working to meet the deadline.
“The timing is not great. We’re just getting through a lot of the budget and finance meetings,” he said.
The council unanimously sent the matter to the Market Landing Park Ad Hoc Committee, which will meet June 22 at 5:45 p.m. as a committee of the whole at City Hall
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid asked to have City Engineer Jon-Eric White included in the meeting to see “how we missed the mark so terribly on this one.”
“I’d like to really investigate that and understand this,” he added.
Higher-than-expected construction costs aren’t anything new to Reardon or the City Council. Earlier this year, councilors approved an additional $3.3 million for the $9.2 million West End fire station after a similar issue arose.
The fire station construction is scheduled to begin at the end of the month and Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the administration has been seeing the cost of construction projects rising across the state.
“Materials and labor cost more these days and that’s what we’re dealing with,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
