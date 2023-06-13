NEWBURYPORT — What was supposed to be a $4.8 million price tag for the Market Landing Park project is now up to $6 million after the mayor told the City Council he will need an additional $950,139 to get the project rolling this summer.
Although the project had initially carried a $4.8 price tag, the mayor announced during Monday's meeting that bids for the project came back higher than expected and now requires more money.
The city went out to bid on the first phase of the construction and expansion project, which will convert a number of waterfront parking lots into additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site, over the spring.
"It was a really difficult decision for me to decide to send this back to you but I thought the conversation should be had by a bigger body than just me," he said.
Work on the Market Landing Park project is expected to begin this summer and would have coincided with a $655,525 project that would rebuild the culvert under Market Square.
But Reardon's request would divert culvert funds to the Market Landing Park project instead, along with another $294,614 that would come from the waterfront parking fund.
"It's a big decision, so I look forward to having the conversation about reallocating that money for the culvert and the extra money for Waterfront Park to make up the difference," Reardon told the council.
At-Large City Councilor Afroz Khan pointed out the reallocation of funds will need to be approved by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Reardon told her he was aware of the urgency of the matter and is working to meet the deadline.
"The timing is not great. We're just getting through a lot of the budget and finance meetings," he said.
The council unanimously sent the matter to the Market Landing Park Ad Hoc Committee, which will meet on Thursday, June 22, at 5:45 p.m. as a committee of the whole at City Hall
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid asked to have city engineer Jon-Eric White included in the meeting to see, "how we missed the mark so terribly on this one."
"I'd like to really investigate that and understand this," he added.
Higher-than-expected construction costs isn't anything new to Reardon or the City Council. Earlier this year, councilors approved spending an additional $3.3 million on the $9.2 million West End fire station after a similar issue arose.
The fire station is scheduled to begin construction at the end of the month and Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the administration has been seeing the cost of construction projects rising all across the state.
"Materials and labor cost more these days and that's what we're dealing with," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.