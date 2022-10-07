NEWBURYPORT — Those anxiously awaiting to learn Mayor Sean Reardon’s full vision for the future home of Newburyport Youth Services will have to wait awhile longer after he announced he was delaying his presentation to the City Council for at least a month.
Newburyport Youth Services found itself in need of a new home when the heating equipment at the former Brown School was deemed unusable last fall and the City Council voted to purchase the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. for $220,000 last winter.
The Low Street building, formerly known as 57 Low St., will be used as the new home for Youth Services and $30,000 was earmarked to bring in local architectural firm EGA PC Architects to come up with a conceptual design and cost estimate for the new building, while also looking at potential uses for the Brown School building.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the mayor’s plan for Low Street includes housing the NYS administrative offices and providing program space that includes a preschool area, gym space, and a youth drop-in center.
Reardon has made getting a new home for Youth Services a major priority for his administration and told the City Council in September that he was looking at presenting his plan in October. But earlier this week, Reardon said he was holding off on presenting his plan to build a better consensus on the 11-member council.
The mayor pointed to his recent decision to pull his plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services from a City Council vote on Sept. 27 and added tha since Parks is housed at 59 Low St., he wanted to come to an agreement with the council about his proposal before moving forward.
“These two things are very much connected and I do think we learned quite a bit about going through these types of processes with the City Council with the Parks plan. So, we would like to continue that consensus building as we move through this Newburyport Youth Services plan as well,” he said.
Reardon added that he would like the City Council to hear from those involved, such as NYS Director Andrea Egmont, Finance Director Ethan Manning and Friends of the Newburyport Youth Services before presenting his plan and a potential bond order in November.
“We will really try to make sure that we have got all of our t’s crossed and i’s dotted. I want all questions about how we can possibly finance the plan answered before we bring it to the council,” he said.
The city still has $100,000 remaining from the sale of the Kelley School building as well $125,000 from last year’s free cash, which the mayor said has also been put aside for the former Brown School property.
Reardon said EGA is also looking at potential uses for the Brown School gymnasium and he expects to present the findings and cost estimates to the City Council soon.
“There is some money there that we can work with but we will have to work with the City Council on that. The idea is, what is left in that account will be earmarked for Newburyport Youth Services, which should help with the type of bond that we end up asking for,” he said.
The City Council has formed the Ad Hoc Committee on Adaptive Reuse of Brown School Property, which is chaired by at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel, who said he is planning to meet informally with facilitator and Massachusetts Housing Partnership Senior Development Manager Christine Madore as well as Planning Director Andy Port on Tuesday to set up an agenda for a future public meeting in early November.
Vogel said he had been looking forward to seeing the mayor’s Youth Services plan in October.
“I’m a little disappointed we won’t be seeing this as soon as I had envisioned and I don’t know why the cost of putting NYS at Low Street has anything to do with the Brown School,” he said. “I thought we had put those two things to bed awhile ago. Why are we talking about them in same paragraph again?”
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said Reardon’s strategy “makes sense.”
“We have two sequential things here and, if we can’t decide on A, we can’t do B. If folks don’t like the Parks plan, it doesn’t makes sense to talk NYS because we have to move them somewhere,” he said.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane was also pleased with the mayor’s approach.
“The resounding response is that there needs to be a slowdown on everything. It also makes a lot of sense to take our time and make sure all our options are available to us. We need to get this right the first time and we don’t miss anything,” he said.
Reardon praised the staff at Youth Services for continuing to offer fall and winter programming without a permanent home.
“This is one of the reasons why I wanted to run for mayor,” he said. “I think we are still in a really great position to get them a new home at 59 Low St. It’s just a matter of making sure that we do the process the right way and build the support that we need to get that project done. There are a lot of different stakeholders and we are just going to take the rest of the month to build a consensus.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
