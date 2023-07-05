NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon says he is keeping his eye on the Market Square culvert project after the $655,525 allocated for reconstruction was diverted to the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project last week.
The City Council gave final approval to the first phase of the roughly $6 million project on June 26 despite learning it was going to cost more than $1 million over the projected expense.
The project, which would convert multiple waterfront parking lots to additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site, was originally pitched with a $4.8 million price tag.
The city is funding the project with a $3 million loan from the Community Preservation Committee, $1 million from the Herman Roy Trust, as well as a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant and another $400,000 from a MassTrails grant through the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Bids for the project, which should begin within the next month, came back higher than expected. As a result, Reardon proposed diverting the culvert money to the project, among other sources, to make up the difference.
The council approved an additional $950,139, with $294,614 coming from the waterfront parking fund and the rest from the culvert project.
Since the 1970s, Market Square has been in danger of periodic flooding due to the culvert’s condition.
“There were two grants involved in this,” Reardon said, “and, with all of these things, the costs just keep going up and up the longer you put them off.
The idea is to get these things shovel ready so we can go out to bid on them,” he added. “Then, you lock in some of the pricing where it is now and not where it will be down the road. You can really pay a big price for that when it comes to the overall costs.”
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and at-large Councilor Mark Wright voted against diverting the money with Zeid saying the culvert project has been pushed back for too many years.
Lane said an unstable culvert could cause flooding in the new Market Landing Park.
“We should’ve never taken money away from the culvert project in place of what’s on top,” he said. “I understand the Market Landing Park project has been on the radar for 45 years but what good is a park if we don’t take care of the infrastructure?”
Reardon said he has heard from plenty of property and business owners in the Market Square area and promised he would not make them wait much longer.
“I know it’s something really important to them down there,” he said. “I don’t know why nothing has been done since then but I do think, any kind of work we do down there, is going to be a step in the right direction.”
Once the city completes the first phase of the Market Landing Park project, engineers can then begin prioritizing the Market Square culvert, according to the mayor.
“That will get us more shovel ready to move forward and we will either need to get more funding or just get a better idea to take back to the council,” he said.
The mayor also said he expects to have a more specific culvert project in next year’s capital improvement plan.
“We really don’t have one specifically on the culvert right now,” he said. “If there was, it would have been on there for the past 40 years. So we will have something in that’s much more fleshed out for the City Council next year.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
