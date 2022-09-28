NEWBURYPORT — A decision on the plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services will have to wait after the mayor pulled his administrative order from a planned City Council vote Tuesday.
Mayor Sean Reardon revealed a plan to move the Parks Department under the Department of Public Services in July.
The mayor said his plan to consolidate the two departments could save the city over $100,000 a year but it also prompted the elimination of the parks director position which was, at the time, held by Lise Reid.
Reid was let go over the summer and the mayor also said her responsibilities will be moved to DPS with additional assistance from Newburyport Youth Services, the Parks Commission and the mayor’s office.
The mayor’s proposal had, however, met with resistance from some on the City Council, including at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel as well as a group of local residents who formed The Friends of Newburyport Parks.
The City Council was scheduled to vote on the matter Tuesday night after the Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services unanimously recommended Reardon’s plan back to the board last week.
But the mayor asked the council to withdraw his plan from the agenda at City Hall Tuesday evening and the board unanimously agreed to do so.
Reardon spoke from a prepared statement that had been released to the public earlier in the day Tuesday.
The mayor said he believes that last week’s Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services meeting was “very productive” and offered a path to reach his goal of getting near unanimous support from the City Council.
But Reardon added he also wants to give all stakeholders more time to review details and prepare for next steps.
“We believe that the plan has continued to improve throughout this process and additional time will help us reach a threshold at which we will achieve broad community support,” he said.
Reardon also said he plans to use the additional time to advance conversations with the Parks Commission, as well as begin a visioning exercise in order to understand what support it wants for its prioritized objectives.
A new “Friends of” type of group is also in the process of forming and is currently in the midst of defining rules for each of its board members, as well as compiling a mission statement, according to the mayor, who added the next version of his plan could also include more details on needed budget transfers and drafts of amendments to the Code of Ordinances.
“My office also has a few other ideas that should be attractive to the council and help with the overall operations in the city. We look forward to continuing the conversation with key stakeholders and coming back to the council and the community with a further-vetted plan, one that will have even broader support,” Reardon said.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, Friends of Newburyport Parks Chairperson Andy Simpson gave the mayor credit for pausing his plan to give the City Council, the Parks Commission and the community more time to come up with a better system.
“Many citizens stepped forward to offer their views and the city councilors have listened and deliberated long and hard. More time and information are needed. The mayor is right when he says better parks are a value we all share. Now, we have a better chance of developing, not only a shared vision for our parks, but also a shared pathway to reach our shared goal,” he said.
Simpson also spoke before the council Tuesday night and said the pause will give the city a chance to “share a vision and a path forward.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.