NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon, in an opinion piece submitted to The Daily News, said his office responded to complaints of bullying and harassment from Newburyport Public Library staff members by library volunteers.
The words come a week after the mayor froze the library’s volunteer program amid complaints from library staff and a grievance filed against the city by the librarians union.
“I will not tolerate this behavior. I am committed to finding a solution to this volunteer issue. In doing so, I need to prioritize the library staff and their ability to perform their responsibilities in serving all community members,” Reardon wrote in his opinion piece.
Several library volunteers also submitted a letter to the editor to The Daily News on Thursday, defending their position and denying they were harassing or bullying library staff.
Former head librarian Sara Kelso resigned from her position June 7. A letter signed by 14 library employees and dated June 6 was sent to the library board of trustees, claiming “a small contingent of citizens” carried out a prolonged campaign of bullying that led to her departure.
A group of roughly 10 volunteers have been donating their time to the library’s archival center for more than 20 years.
In their letter to The Daily News, the volunteers said they were completely blindsided by the June 6 letter and what they called “its baseless accusations.” They asked why city or library staff never reached out to them to discuss the matter.
“We are a group of seniors in our retirement years. It was never our intention to steal the livelihood of the staff librarians. On the contrary, we’ve been volunteering in the archives for years under the impression that our work was valued and appreciated by library staff and patrons alike,” the letter reads.
The volunteers also said their interaction with Kelso was limited and polite, and they did not bully her at any time.
“On the contrary, we are the ones feeling harassed, bullied, and honestly baffled by all of this. We are personally disappointed that we are no longer allowed to volunteer in the archives, and even more disappointed for the Greater Newburyport community,” the letter concludes.
In his opinion piece, Reardon stated his belief that bullying and increasingly personal attacks prompted Kelso to leave. He added that the volunteers have admitted to undermining the union’s contract for years by engaging in tasks reserved for union employees.
The mayor pointed to a letter to The Daily News titled “Port’s library archival center is a treasure” that was published Sept. 14 and said library volunteers have logged thousands of hours documenting inventory, scanning and organizing hundreds of images, and answering inquiries from around the U.S., Canada and overseas. A check of the Daily News’ archives shows the letter writer was local historian Ghlee Woodworth.
“Not one of these tasks should fall to a volunteer. Not only is this an insult to library staff, it is also a major liability for the city. Volunteers should never be allowed to handle valuable, special collections, accept money on behalf of a city department, or access private patron information,” Reardon wrote. “Sara attempted to rectify this situation and was met with vicious retaliation from these volunteers and their friends.”
The situation at the library has “created serious discomfort among staff and negatively impacted our culture,” according to the mayor, who added that Kelso spent most of her time as head librarian dealing with the volunteer issue.
“What could she have accomplished, if not for the actions of this group?” Reardon asked.
In a separate interview, Reardon said he became aware of tension at the library soon after he took office in January 2022.
“I think it escalated when Sara was appointed head librarian (last summer). I tried to do something about it and it didn’t take long,” he said. “We tried to give Sara as much support as we could. She had a pulse on what was going on down there and I think she recognized and knew that there were issues and she was trying to address them.”
The mayor also said he initially reached out to the library volunteers but added that there will not be much to say until a resolution is reached with the union.
“Now is a good time to pause and I will reach out to the volunteers when I have more information to share with them,” he said. “They’re disappointed and they like volunteering at the library and I get that. They’re still welcome to come, and if there’s someone who actually uses the archival center, they absolutely should come back and use it. But we have to get through this grievance process, which is a serious process and I’m not going to rush this because I want to do this right.”
It can be confusing to patrons if volunteers are doing the job of staff librarians, said city Chief of Staff Andrew Levine.
“These volunteers have been disclosing they’ve been doing things that could be considered part of library staff,” he said. “We don’t really think that’s fair to the patrons.”
Jessica Atherton was named acting head librarian last week as the library’s board of directors continues to search for a permanent replacement for Kelso. Reardon said Atherton is the right person to get the city and library through this transitional period.
“We’ve spent a lot of time meeting with employees there. We’ve got a good mix of people who I think just want to be heard and they want to resolve this grievance that they have filed as well,” he said. “I can also tell you I hear nothing but positive things about our library, typically. So I think we’re on a good path for keeping everyone. Besides the head librarian position, we are fully staffed there and it took us awhile to get there over the past year.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
