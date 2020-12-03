NEWBURYPORT — The skatepark behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School will reopen by the end of the week – after water is drained from the concrete bowls – if enough people volunteer to monitor the park for proper social distancing and mask wearing, the mayor said Wednesday afternoon.
In an email, Parks Director Lise Reid said Mayor Donna Holaday will allow the city to reopen the park, if it can be done safely.
"After a huge amount of negative feedback from skatepark users about the closed park, we have decided to use this as an opportunity to build a community around the skatepark in order to monitor the behavior there," Reid told The Daily News on Wednesday.
Holaday released a statement Wednesday that said Parks Department staff filled the skatepark bowls with water "as a last resort because of the many incidents" of people not wearing masks or social distancing to prevent spread of the coronavirus "as well as damage to the property."
"We have received a tremendous amount of feedback from skatepark users and their families since then, and I am encouraged from what I’ve heard. Skaters and their parents are committed to complying with the COVID-19 safety guidelines," the mayor wrote. "I am also encouraged by the willingness of the skating community to come together to monitor, self-police and make sure everyone is safe when using the park."
Reid said she was reaching out to anyone who expressed concerns about the skatepark being closed and hopes to reopen it by the end of the week if enough people vow to keep it safe.
Holaday and Reid also had discussed closing the Cashman Park basketball courts because people were not abiding by COVID-19 safety guidelines, but it now appears the courts will remain open if people will follow best practices.
"In these unprecedented times, we are all doing our best to keep our families, neighbors and friends safe," Holaday said. "We make decisions to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our residents and we make adjustments or corrections whenever necessary."
