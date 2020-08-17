NEWBURYPORT – The mayor rescinded an invitation to the City Council to meet with the Newburyport School Committee tonight as the committee considers the school reopening plan, citing "confusing" logistics that were beginning to distract from the committee's vote on the district's reopening plan.
The committee is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m.
City Council President Jared Eigerman said in an email to councilors over the weekend that Mayor Donna Holaday, as chair of the School Committee, had decided against the two boards meeting.
Holaday said on Monday that she rescinded the council's invitations because logistics of a joint meeting held remotely were distracting from the School Committee's budget vote.
"It was a problem because we were trying to figure out how to coordinate the City Council and School Committee's pieces, and this is a really important vote. It got too confusing for the public," said Holaday. "Having two Zoom accounts, it really detracted from the core of what the School Committee meeting is tonight."
Holaday said on Monday that she will allow councilors two minutes each for public comment before calling on other members of the public wishing to comment.
In the email, sent Sunday night, Eigerman said that on Aug. 10 the council had voted to continue consideration of referring the fiscal 2021 annual budget to the Committee on Budget and Finance until “a joint meeting... with the School Committee” on Aug. 17.
Because the council is no longer invited to meet as a board with the School Committee, the FY budget, Order 203, is now “dead,” Eigerman wrote.
“The Council is powerless to act on that order any way, even to postpone its consideration yet again. Put another way, the certain date and time we set to consider doing something with Order 203 has become 'indefinite,' and so the order dies,” under Robert's Rules of Order, Eigerman wrote.
He said any councilor can introduce a “fresh budget order” at the council's next regular meeting on Aug. 31 or introduce one at a special meeting that could be scheduled by giving notice at least 48 hours in advance.
