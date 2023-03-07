AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove provided some insight on the city’s hunt for a new Department of Public Works director during her appearance Saturday on the “Local Pulse” internet radio show.
On Dec. 26, it was announced that DPW Director Rob Desmarias would step down after more than 20 years. Since then, Peter Manor has served as interim director.
Manor, however, made it clear when introduced to the City Council that he was not interested in the full-time position, prompting Gove and others to continue the search for Desmarias’ successor.
The city’s search has been made all the more difficult knowing it is not the only community looking for a public works director.
“Merrimack, Newburyport and Amesbury, we were all hiring all at the same time,” Gove said.
She would not elaborate when asked if there is a narrowed-down list of candidates.
Gove joked with “Local Pulse” host Joe DiBiase about not poaching potential candidates. The remark came as Salisbury recently hired its new director, Jamie Tuccolo.
Tuccolo is the former deputy director of the Newburyport Department of Public Services. He most recently served as the department’s interim director.
Former Salisbury DPW Director Lisa DeMeo stepped down and served her last day Dec. 30.
DiBiase brought up a conversation he once had with former Newburyport City Councilor Charlie Tontar about competing in the job market for municipal employees, which Gove expanded upon.
“It is really challenging,” she said. “We actually went to the Mass. Municipal Association’s annual meeting, happens every January, and there was a track for recruitment and hiring practices. We have to be really creative. We have limited budgets. Our salaries are not often very competitive with the private industry where folks could also go.”
She said it used to be balanced out by benefits, but private sector benefits have caught up lately with those offered in the public sector.
“There’s a lot of benefit to being in the private world right now,” Gove said. “You can work, have flexible hours, you can be remote. It’s a whole different world. And I think taxpayers expect us to be at our desk and they want to be able to walk into City Hall and see us working, and that is making it really challenging for us.”
DiBiase pointed out the struggles of finding someone who could meet all the requirements for the position.
“When you are dealing with a position like a DPW or a DPS director who need a very specific set of skills, the pool is small, so it’s kind of a seller’s market, particularly when you’ve got four towns, five towns in the immediate area,” DiBiase said.
Gove agreed with his assessment.
Among the other issues discussed was the city’s commitment to meet MBTA zoning requirements in terms of affordable housing. Specifically, Gove spoke about parcels on Cynthia Road that were the subject of intense debate for months.
The City Council approved an order to surplus and procure a development proposal for those parcels at a special meeting Feb. 21.
Gove also spoke about a “swatting” incident Feb. 13 at Amesbury High School. She said unfortunately police have been experiencing difficulty finding whoever was behind the malicious hoax.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
