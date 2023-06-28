NEWBURYPORT — The mayor is asking for $6 million to keep the city’s rolling streets and sidewalks plan moving along for the next five years.
The city is in the middle of the second year of its plan, which has already seen Fruit Street, Boardman Street and Plummer Avenue and other roads repaved.
The City Council approved a $6 million bond to pay for the plan in October 2019.
Although the work was scheduled to take place in 2020, the loan was never activated.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the city was able to use $2.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help pay for the first two years of the project soon after he was sworn in two years ago.
The mayor would now like to begin tapping into the $6 million. The bond’s language, however, specifies it must be used between 2020 and 2024, so Reardon submitted a new bond order to the City Council on Monday night, removing the initial time constraints.
“One of the main things that I wanted to accomplish in the plan, all along, was to use that bond for the next five years of the project,” Reardon said. “I figured I had seven years of funding for streets and sidewalks that we could use. So, this is that next piece.”
The City Council gave Reardon’s request a first reading and referred it to a Budget and Finance Committee meeting of the whole, which is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, who chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, said in a text message that he would like to see the request approved unanimously.
“Roads and sidewalks are a key priority of mine and of Mayor Reardon’s. I was an original sponsor of the roadway bond and am proud to sponsor this updated one, which will allow us to make much-needed investments into our streets and sidewalks,” he said. “We’ve got a ways to go, not just from decades of neglect, but especially from the last administration and its unwillingness to invest anything meaningful.”
The last administration was led by Mayor Donna Holaday.
Reardon said he hopes the council can approve the bond order by July 31.
“In my head, this will get us set up for the next five years,” he said. “We can really put a plan in place knowing that we have the funding already locked up for it.”
The rolling streets and sidewalks plan allows the city to pave four miles each year, according to Reardon, who added that he would like to have at least $2 million to work with annually.
“We can either take a huge step back with this plan or keep it going for the next five years,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.