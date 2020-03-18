NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Schools held a brief School Committee meeting for live stream viewing Monday night to provide updates about COVID-19.
Vice chair Bruce Menin said it was “an opportunity to share with the community what the city has been doing in this coronavirus crisis.” The School Committee postponed the original agenda for a later meeting with Menin adding that none of the items were “critical” in terms of voting.
Mayor Donna Holaday and Superintendent Sean Gallagher took the lead, updating the community on the city’s latest efforts in both reducing coronavirus exposure and ensuring the well-being of residents.
“This is an unprecedented situation that none of us have ever had to deal with before, and it’s a highly contagious, rapidly spreading virus,” Holaday said.
Over the past week, the city has worked closely with state and local officials, including Anna Jaques Hospital President and CEO Mark Goldstein and Chief Medical Officer Gail Fayre. Holaday said, “The best information that we’ve heard over and over and over again is wash your hands for 20 seconds. Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands. If you can’t wash you hands, then use sanitizer.”
City Hall, Newburyport Youth Services, the Senior Community Center and Newburyport Public Library are all closed to public access. Holaday said staff will remain available by phone and email for questions.
If people are in need or food or other supplies, Holaday asked people to communicate directly with school and city officials for further assistance. Specific department phone numbers and emails can be found at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
“We’ve heard rumors of a case, but it hasn’t been confirmed,” Holaday said of Newburyport potentially having its first coronavirus case. With that in mind, she reminded people to “call, call, call” a hospital or medical facility before showing up, if they are showing symptoms such as a cough and/or fever.
“They want you to call first so they can run through a series of questions, and then (they) could direct you to a place where you can be tested,” she said, further explaining the process. “If it comes through with a presumptive positive, then it goes to (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to be confirmed. It will come back to the state and be entered into that data base, and then our Department of Public Health will be notified.”
Holaday said there is “a long delay” between a person showing symptoms and the case actually being confirmed.
“I cannot emphasize enough that the social distancing rule is really important,” she said, adding that families should not be hosting play dates or other social gatherings.
Gallagher said the district has been working to set up virtual learning while schools are closed, keeping in mind that there are some families who may not have access to devices or the internet. Principals at all the schools have been communicating with families about potential pick up times to borrow devices during this time.
The district is also fine tuning a partnership with Comcast to temporarily provide families with free internet access. “It’s a great opportunity for our students who don’t have internet access,” Gallagher said. Principals will be reaching out when those details are finalized.
Virtual learning is “an opportunity for students for enrichment,” he said, and so the district “is not mandating they have to log on for 15 hours and do all this work.”
In regard to hourly or part-time employees, Gallagher said those employees will continue to get paid despite the schools being closed. He said this includes some cafeteria workers and crossing guards, who are not part of a union.
“We’re in this together,” Gallagher continued. “I think we really all need to be patient, be flexible and understand the plan we have developed right now, at this time — two hours from now, it could all change with the information that we are getting. Our number one priority for the school system, for the families and staff and everybody in this community is their safety and well-being,” he said.
For the latest updates, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update or www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/Health-Services/Breaking-Health-News—COVID-19/index.html.
