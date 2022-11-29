NEWBURYPORT — Property owners will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets soon as the average tax bill will rise $489 after the City Council shot down the mayor's plan to set a split tax rate by a 7-4 vote Monday night. The vote is good news for business property owners, however, who will see a roughly $1,398 tax cut next year.
Mayor Sean Reardon had proposed splitting the city's property tax rate between residential property owners at $10.66, while commercial property owners would pay $11.87.
Reardon, who did not attend Monday night's meeting due to illness, said Wednesday that was disappointed with the vote, pointing to a Nov. 17 Committee on Budget & Finance sub-committee meeting that seemed to indicate the City Council supported his proposal.
"I thought everyone around the table was pretty on board with it. I believe there was one councilor that said that they weren't going to support it. But I thought it seemed to make a lot of sense to the other 10 who spoke," he said.
The mayor added he was sick in bed when the City Council finally voted on the matter Monday and he was surprised by the final outcome.
"This is a unique year and we tried to put together a balanced and an equitable approach. I do think we kind of missed an opportunity and I don't know what happened in those 11 days since the Committee on Budget & Finance meeting, but it seemed like we had a lot of people on board and then a lot of people changed their mind," he said.
The mayor's proposed split tax rate would have seen the average residential homeowner with a property assessed at $830,000 paying an additional $422 in annual property taxes, while commercial business property owners would also pay an additional $129, with industrial property owners paying an extra $709. Had it passed, it would have been the city's first split tax rate since 1986.
Reardon's plan, however, did not sit well with many area business owners, with whom many on the council agreed Monday night.
The split tax rate proposal as defeated by a 7-4 vote, with Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane as well as at-large Councilors Afroz Khan, Mark Wright and Bruce Vogel voting to set a tax rate of one.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city's new $10.74 tax rate will see the average residential property owner paying $489 more in annual property taxes, while commercial/industrial business property owners will see there tax bills go down roughly $1,398.
Lane said Tuesday he voted for the single tax rate because it "only made sense."
"It was the only fair and equitable thing to do. We're going into a tough time in the economy and I'm looking out for the businesses, as well as the the people that are on the fixed income, may of whom are in my district," he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, At-large Councilor Connie Preston, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and At-large Councilor Ed Cameron voted to set a split tax rate Monday.
McCauley said Tuesday he believes setting a split tax rate this year would have gone a long way to creating fairness between residents and business owners during tough financial times that promises to get tougher.
"I heard quite a bit of feedback, both from residents, as well as small and larger businesses in town and everyone was pretty split. The businesses were looking for a single rate, while residents were looking for relief of some kind. I do think we need to do something to offer some sort of relief to the residents," he said.
McCauley added that he thought the council had a good debate Monday night but said he is concerned that the city is reaching a saturation point for its residents.
"There's not only the real estate taxes, but then there's fees for water and sewer, as well as the other things that we live with, like food and utilities and electricity and all of those things. Everybody's facing those and I think we need to address the spending side as much as we do the revenue side," he said.
The city has experienced a historic free cash certification thanks to one-time revenue sources for fiscal 2023, and Reardon had also asked the City Council to authorize spending $401,028 in free cash to reduce the tax rate.
The council, however, voted 10-1 to use $706,177 in free cash to offset the tax rate, with Vogel voting against the measure saying he could not get behind a "purely political" move.
"That is a minuscule amount to each individual, when you get right down to it. If you go by the median home value as opposed to the average, we're giving a tax break that will primarily benefit those that have higher-priced homes, which isn't fair. If we were to take use the $706,177 and use it towards something that benefits everyone in the community that is a fairer use of those funds," he said.
Reardon said he will continue to look for ways to help residents through a challenging year and to fight for residents, moving forward.
"I think we lost this one and it puts us in a tough spot for next year, because assessments will definitely go up again because of what happened with the housing market this year. We're also going to be starting from a difficult place because we did have to put in so much free cash this year," he said.
The mayor also thanked the residents who supported his plan along the way.
"Unfortunately, the council didn't go our way," he said.
