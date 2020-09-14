NEWBURYPORT — The mayor said she will investigate a series of "concerning" tweets made by Bob Armstrong, the city's building administrator, on his personal Twitter account.
The Daily News received an anonymous email with several pages of Armstrong's now-deleted tweets, several of which contained suggestive comments made toward television news reporters and other female Twitter users. Daily News staff reviewed the tweets online before they were deleted.
Most of the tweets had been made from Armstrong's personal account @bostsox since early 2019, and many were within the past several months.
After being notified by The Daily News on Monday of the tweets, Mayor Donna Holaday said she must investigate the situation before making further comments.
"This is a personnel matter... I have to do an investigation into it, but that's pretty much all I can say at this point," said Holaday. "I do know that this was from his personal phone and account, but regardless, it's still concerning."
Holaday said the city has a final draft of a social media policy for its employees, but that it hasn't been formally adopted.
Armstrong could not be reached for comment at his office on Monday.
