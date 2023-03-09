NEWBURYPORT — High-traffic streets such as Plummer Avenue and Noble Street will be in for some drastic improvements if the second year of Mayor Sean Reardon’s rolling streets and sidewalks plan receives the go-ahead from the City Council.
The first year of the city’s five-year improvement plan for streets and sidewalks was completed in 2022 and saw 23 streets and more than four miles of pavement in Wards 1, 3 and 5 repaired or replaced.
Reardon submitted the second year of his plan to the council Feb. 27. The plan calls for 3.5 miles of repaving in Wards 2, 4 and 6, and was referred by the council to the Public Works & Safety Committee for further discussion.
“It’s not quite as much as last year but we will be doing some more redesign work on some of the streets,” Reardon said. “There will also be some more significant sidewalks that we will be putting in, too.”
Reardon added that his office is targeting more high-traffic streets this year.
“One of those being Plummer Avenue, which is really busy most of the year because of Atkinson Common and the Pioneer League,” he said.
Plummer Avenue will be redesigned, according to the mayor, who said it will end up having sidewalks on both sides of the street and bump-outs near Atkinson Common.
“The plan is out there now,” he said. “It is transparent and everyone can see it. But it also gives us a year to look at streets like Plummer Avenue and see how we can make it safer.”
Noble Street will also be tackled in the second year of the plan, the mayor said.
“That’s a massive cut between between Ferry Road and Storey Avenue, and I lived on that street for a little bit, growing up,” he said. “It never really had a sidewalk and now we’re going to put a sidewalk there. That will really connect a lot of those neighborhoods and give them a safe way down to Port Plaza as well.”
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley, a member of the Public Works & Safety Committee, said committee chairperson and Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace suggested turning the initial five-year plan into a rolling scheme last year. Reardon quickly embraced the notion.
“We will continue rotating through Wards 1, 3 and 5 and 2, 4 and 6,” the mayor said. “We have a process in place now, so this should simply be a practice that we put into place each year.”
McCauley said he expects the Public Works & Safety Committee will give the plan quick approval after a few meetings. The first meeting, which took place Tuesday, was to identify streets that needed the most work. The second meeting, scheduled for March 21, should go more into detail on what roads would be worked on and when.
“We will be mostly sharing information,” he said. “We want to approve this plan to help them get out there and get ahead of the game and want the details to share with our constituents.”
Residents who would like to have their street considered for paving earlier in the plan can complete a petition form at www.cityofnewburyport.com/department-of-public-services/files/streets-and-sidewalks-petition-form.
“We also hope to get some prep work done for Wards 1, 3 and 5 next year,” McCauley said.
The original plan and update can be found online at www.cityofnewburyport.com/streets-and-sidewalks-improvement-plan.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
