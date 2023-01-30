NEWBURYPORT — After five months of retooling, the mayor is ready to file his new plan for the Parks Department with the City Council on Monday night.
Mayor Sean Reardon first revealed his initial plan to move the Parks Department under the authority of the Department of Public Services in July but pulled the plan in September before the City Council could vote.
Since then, he has been working closely with the Parks Commission and other city departments to figure out how best to move it forward with as much support as possible.
The mayor’s move was accompanied by the termination of Parks Director Lise Reid and drew criticism from the public and councilors.
Reardon said a combination of open dialogue and collaboration between his administration and city departments and residents has made the plan stronger.
“They held four public meetings, with my manager of special projects (Kim Turner), who is a seven-year veteran of the Parks Commission,” Reardon said in an email.
“Together they identified a mission statement and set of core values, as well as some key action steps that will support those core values,” he added. “We’ve incorporated every one of those action steps into this plan, and the Parks Commission supports it. In fact, the Parks Commission, Parks Department, DPS, NYS (Newburyport Youth Services), the planning office and Port Parks Alliance all support this plan and have submitted letters of support.”
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane said he has been a supporter of the mayor’s plan all along because “it makes a lot of financial sense.”
“This streamlines the process and the real telling thing is that the Parks Commission, the Parks Department and DPS are all onboard. This is a positive thing and I think a lot of people took it personally the last time. This is only meant to benefit the city,” he said.
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Monday, when it will receive a first reading of the mayor’s new proposal.
The Parks Department would be moved under the supervision of the Department of Public Services under the mayor’s new plan and continue to work without a parks director.
All other previous Parks Department positions would be maintained, including the parks manager job, and would now report to DPS leadership.
The DPS business manager would also provide procurement, contract management and budgeting assistance, while the department’s administration would execute work orders, write agendas and minutes for the Parks Commission, and manage proforma permits and reservations for the parks.
Adult recreation would be brought under the supervision of Newburyport Youth Services, which has the capacity and the platforms in place to support such activities, according to the new plan.
The Parks Commission is drafting a 10-year vision for the city’s parks, according to Reardon, who added that a new group of residents has stepped forward to create a new nonprofit organization called the Port Parks Alliance, which would be dedicated to fundraising and volunteer support.
The new Port Parks Alliance would support advocacy, fundraising and volunteerism in the city’s parks, while the Parks Commission would coordinate communication with the nonprofit organization and parks manager.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Reardon’s plan is expected to save the city at least $100,000 annually by streamlining functions, sharing equipment and manpower, and eliminating the parks director position.
“The result weaves together existing strengths to address the city’s needs, culminating in what I know will be a stronger organizational plan to support our parks and our city, moving forward,” he said.
Reardon said the city is looking to better align the skills it has to better meet the needs of its parks.
“We have city staff and commission members who are expert in procurement, budgeting, project management, volunteer coordination, planning, inspections, maintenance and running recreational programs,” he said. “The person who is expert in procurement should not be the same person who is expert in running recreational programs. In fact, when one person is tasked with doing all these things, one could argue they are set up to fail. By assigning the right people to do the work they are expert in, and providing the conduit to allow cross-coordination, we set ourselves up for success. That’s what this plan does.”
Reardon also said it is his responsibility as mayor to identify inefficiencies in government, especially as they relate to resident service. And he is confident the parks reorganization will pay dividends for the city.
“It will improve maintenance and communication practices, better allocate resources, and support our larger goals for parks around sustainability, community engagement and preservation. In short, this plan better utilizes the skills that already exist within our city to target the specific needs of our parks and make them better,” he said.
Reardon said eliminating a position is always challenging, but added that he made the correct decision to eliminate the parks director.
“Sometimes, even when the end goal is the same for everyone in the room, it can be a challenge to agree on the process to get there. I’m glad we had the past several months to scrutinize the process toward achieving our shared goal, which is to make our parks stronger,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
