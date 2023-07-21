NEWBURYPORT — In a call to get more people to run for the City Council this fall, Mayor Sean Reardon took a swipe at unnamed current members, saying he’d like to see a greater level of respect shown toward city staff.
Reardon’s plea and rebuke were part of a column he sent to The Daily News on Wednesday. In the column, Reardon stressed that residents are being represented by a “well-qualified and experienced” City Council, but added that 2023 offers an opportunity to have new voices on the council.
“I urge everyone to consider this chance to join the council, as our city thrives when diverse perspectives come together to address our pressing issues,” he said.
Although he did not cite specific examples, Reardon also said he believes there needs to be a greater level of respect for the time and expertise of dedicated city employees and consultants.
The City Council is made up of six ward seats and five at-large seats. The municipal election will be held Nov. 7.
While nine potential City Council candidates have taken out nomination papers to run at large, some wards are in danger of having only one candidate to vote for in the fall.
So far, only Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane look to have a potential opponent in their races for reelection to another two-year term, while only one potential candidate has taken out nomination papers to run in Wards 1, 3 and 4.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid has taken out nomination papers to run for another two-year term and said in an email that it has been an honor and a privilege to represent his ward on the council.
McCauley took issue with Reardon’s characterization, saying city staff should also respect the council’s time – pointing to the mayor’s recent request to add $950,139 to the first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project.
With work expected to begin after Yankee Homecoming ends in early August, the additional request for money was plopped on the council in late June, McCauley said.
“This was dropped as a late file after we had reached a general consensus that we wanted to get more input and we were going to have a special committee meeting to talk about it again,” he said. “But the mayor found a way to get it through on six votes and that is what he did.”
The mayor is entitled to his opinion, McCauley added, but said he is concerned Reardon may be trying to interfere with council business.
“The council’s role is checks and balances,” he said. “We don’t tell the mayor how to run the city but we do set rules, boundaries and parameters. We’re also in charge of funding and all of that. We are a city that’s striving to be diverse in education, economic background, racial and sexual preferences. But we also want to be diverse in thought as well.”
At-large Councilor Connie Preston said she would also like to see more people run for the council.
“Competitive races make all of us candidates work harder and frankly give residents a choice to elect someone who better reflects their values,” she said. “When people are running in noncompetitive races, your vote really doesn’t count for much because you only have one to vote for.”
Reardon admits in his column that he does not have enough support on the council to adopt zoning regulations necessary to move Newburyport Youth Services to an unused building at 59 Low St. Zoning issues require a two-thirds vote for approval per city regulations.
Late last year, the mayor submitted three proposals to the council, along with a $5.7 million bond order, to build a new home there.
“My administration has provided the necessary information, ensuring transparency and a responsible budget,” he said. “I’m looking forward to an honest debate on this project, free from unfounded speculation on costs or doubts about the project’s importance to our community.”
McCauley said he would like to see a larger variety of choices for the project, while Preston said she is disappointed to hear the mayor does not believe he has enough votes for it to be approved.
“NYS is vital to families in Newburyport and I support both the development of a new home for the department, as well as having it at 59 Low St.,” Preston said. “The administration has worked really hard to show that 59 Low St. can work for NYS. But I also think we need to take a look at all of the other things in the pipeline to be certain that we have our priorities in check. Because we can’t afford to do everything all at once.”
Reardon said divisions on the council have hindered the city’s progress in redeveloping the former Brown School and establishing a policy for short-term rental units.
The mayor added that he entered office last year hoping to unite the City Council after years of divisiveness but now sees the limits of his ability to do so and believes the best approach is to offer a vision on how to achieve shared goals and work with councilors and community members who share that vision.
“I appreciate the local leaders here who show up, are respectful, do their homework, and collaborate, so that we can get to ‘yes’ on the important issues impacting residents,” he wrote.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
