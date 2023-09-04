NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon is preparing to show the city the designs for a new Newburyport Youth Services home at 59 Low St., but would like to set up an official city Recreation and Youth Services Department first.
Newburyport Youth Services has been looking for a new base of operations ever since the heating system at the former Brown School was found to be unusable in fall 2021 and the City Council approved the purchase of the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. for $220,000 in early 2022.
Reardon presented the council with three potential renovation plans, along with a $5.7 million bond order to turn 59 Low St. into a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services in November, and $200,000 from the sale of the former Kelley School was allocated in February to fund the project’s design by local company EGA PC Architects.
Reardon said EGA has done a tremendous job so far meeting Newburyport Youth Services’ goal to create a flexible and effective floor plan and he’s looking forward to sharing more with the community in late September or early October.
The mayor said he can see a new community and recreation center on Low Street that could be used by everyone in the city.
“This is going to be a city asset that also has a gym, which I think we’re in desperate need of,” Reardon said. “So it really checks off two boxes for us.”
Newburyport Youth Services had previously been a part of the city’s Parks Department and was rolled into the Department of Public Services last winter. Since then, it has been overseeing both youth and adult recreation activities.
Reardon said he would like to set up a city Recreation and Youth Services Department so that all recreational services can officially be brought under the same umbrella as Newburyport Youth Services. He intends to present a formal order to the City Council to do that soon.
“(Adult and youth recreation) are all things that we’re already doing. This is just a matter of formalizing it and then looking at the ways that it’s set up, organizationally, and let the council have that conversation,” he said.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said a city provision requires all city agencies to be established through an administrative order (if they haven’t already been set up by state law or city charter). But that provision was written in 2011, six years after Newburyport Youth Services had been set up in 2005.
“It still makes sense to establish this as an organization and the mayor’s plan is to make it a Recreation and Youth Services Department,” he said. “So that department needs to exist as an agency.”
The design process for the potential new community and recreation center is ongoing, according to the mayor. He has seen a 3D model of the proposed facility but said he has yet to see a final design.
“My plan is to get setting up the department and what it looks like settled first,” he said. “Then, we will get into the building piece when we have everything really established around that.”
Reardon has said he wanted to see the City Council vote on whether it would fund the building design before the municipal election on Nov. 7.
That timeline isn’t shaking out at the moment, but the mayor believes the council will be able to vote on establishing the proposed new department by Election Day.
“I want them to have a conversation about NYS because I think that’s important. But the timing just doesn’t work out right now for the building to go through,” he said. “That was what I was hoping for originally but that’s why we’d like to get this to them in the first or second meeting in September, so the conversation is going in October.”
Council President and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand said Reardon’s plan to create a new Department of Recreation and Youth Services should fit well with his move to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services.
“The team at NYS has already taken over adult recreation, which had previously been done through the Parks Department,” she said. “So, by taking on that additional workload, NYS really has become a recreational department of its own. So this new name is probably warranted for the new work they are doing.”
Levine said the city’s new solicitor, Braintree-based Murphy, Hesse, Toomey & Lehane, should be able to put all of the legalities together on the issue.
“We want to make sure it looks consistent with city policy, state law and everything else,” he said. “But it’s really more of a policy question and shouldn’t be that difficult of a legal lift for them.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
