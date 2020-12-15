MBTA approves deep service cuts

BOSTON — The MBTA's oversight board signed off on revised plans to slash commuter rail, subway and bus service and close stations to address a steep decline in ridership.
On Monday, the T's Fiscal and Management Control Board voted to 3 to 2 to cut spending by shutting down nearly two-dozen bus routes, cutting subway service and slashing weekend, peak and weekday service on the commuter rail.
The vote came despite pleas from local leaders, transit advocates and others who say the cuts will hurt low-income communities and workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
The agency faces a $580 million deficit in the fiscal year that begins next July, caused in part by substantial declines in ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic. T officials say the cuts could ultimately include layoffs.
MBTA officials submitted a revised plan ahead of Monday's meeting that restored some services from a proposal released last month. The revised approach reflects updated budget and ridership projections, as well as feedback from stakeholders, T officials said.
The new proposal calls for suspending 20 bus routes and shutting down weekend trains on 7 of 12 commuter rail lines, including the Haverhill line. Service on all commuter rail lines will be reduced on weekdays. A previous cost-cutting plan called for ending weekday service at 9.pm.
The Newburyport/Rockport line would be among those keeping weekend service, but the frequency of trains will be reduced.
Subway and bus service would be reduced 20% systemwide, but service on the higher-ridership Blue line from Wonderland to Boston would only be reduced by 5%, T officials said. Ferry service from Hull and Hingham would be maintained during the weekday but on a limited schedule.
The revised plan still calls for closing five commuter rail stations, including Prides Crossing in Beverly on the Rockport line, and postponing some capital projects.
The cuts have gotten push-back from local and state leaders, public transit advocates and labor unions who say they will be devastating.
"The MBTA is the lifeblood of this region," Lynn Mayor Tom McGee said at a union-organized protest ahead of Monday's vote. "And we can’t lose sight of the fact that people are working every day and depending on the MBTA so they can get to work and put food on the table for their families."
Transit advocates and environmental groups say the cuts will increase traffic and pollution and reduce access for T riders who depend on public transportation.
Recent polls have shown a majority of Massachusetts residents oppose the cuts.
The changes, some of which could go into effect next month, are still subject to an environmental review and an analysis to determine whether they have an outsized impact on minority communities.
MBTA officials say the cuts are temporary and services will be restored as ridership increases or if the state gets another infusion of federal funds.
The plans don't call for raising fares, which went up last year on the commuter rail and subway by about 6% to pay for system upgrades.
Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the changes are about right-sizing the T's service to its ridership.
The commuter rail is running with about 13% of its pre-pandemic passengers. Ridership is expected to remain low into next year, Pollack said, even with the rollout of vaccines.
"This was less about about a specific dollar amount and more about matching service to ridership," she said. "It's not designed to achieve a specific budget target."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
