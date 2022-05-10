BOSTON — Commuter rail riders of the Newburyport/Rockport line should review a schedule to go into place May 23, per an MBTA announcement.
Schedules are typically adjusted twice a year through close coordination between Keolis, the MBTA’s partner that operates the Commuter Rail, and the MBTA to meet changing passenger needs and reflect investments to improve service.
The Spring/Summer 2022 schedules will continue to use the new clock face format introduced in 2021, which provides consistent service throughout the day across all lines.
For the first time in over two years, passengers will be able to board trains between Rockport and Beverly as the Gloucester Drawbridge will re-open on May 23. Normal train service is expected to resume for the Newburyport/Rockport Line on Monday, June 6, though passengers should anticipate periodic adjustments for ongoing signal work.
Printed schedules are already available in major stations and passenger assistants are available in stations to help answer any questions. The Spring/Summer 2022 Commuter Rail schedules can be viewed by browsing individual lines at https://www.mbta.com/schedules/commuter-railand via the mTicket app. Passengers can stay connected with Commuter Rail by calling customer service at 617-222-3200, following @MBTA_CR on Twitter or signing up for T-Alerts.
Additional improvements to the schedules include:
Express service on the Worcester Line returns. Previously known as “Heart to Hub,” this train will enable passengersto travel from Worcester to Boston in approximately 1 hour.
On the Fairmount Line, passengers will be able to bring bicycles onboard trains all day, every day.
Mid-day service to Foxboro on the newly renamed Franklin/Foxboro Line
“The schedule update allows us to leverage recent investments made by the MBTA, plan for upcoming infrastructure improvements, and respond to input from the communities we serve to improve service for our passengers,” said Keolis CEO Abdellah Chajai.
“As we continue to welcome more Commuter Rail riders back to the system, we’re excited to continue to offer the popular regional rail-style of schedule that offers service at predictable intervals throughout the day while also making further improvements to service, like the return of express trains between Worcester and Boston,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “We thank our partners at Keolis for working with the MBTA in developing these new schedules as we continue our work to improve Commuter Rail service and the customer experience.”
The new schedule includes minor adjustments to utilize improved track infrastructure and aligns Commuter Rail schedules with freight train schedules to minimize potential delays. The Worcester Line schedule will include the previously announced adjustments to mid-day train service to allow crews to work on multiple infrastructure improvement projects, including the Worcester Union Station project, Natick Center Station project, and rail tie replacement.
The Spring/Summer 2022 schedule will also introduce new boarding information for every local stop to help passengers with accessibility requirements.
