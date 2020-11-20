BOSTON — Local leaders are grumbling over the MBTA's plans to slash commuter rail and bus service, saying the cost-cutting move would hurt front-line workers and negatively affect their communities.
The T's Fiscal and Management Control Board is considering plans to cut an estimated $130 million by shutting down two dozen bus routes, ferry service and weekend service on the commuter rail.
The agency faces an estimated $580 million budget gap in the fiscal year beginning in July, caused largely by steep declines in ridership due to the pandemic.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said the T's cuts are a "double whammy" for her city following news that C&J Bus Lines, which operated bus service from the city to Boston for more than three decades, is pulling its local service.
"Hopefully, these cuts will only be temporary," Holaday said. "Eventually, people are going to return to the workforce and they will need that service to be reliable."
In Salem, which has one of the T's busiest commuter rail stations, Mayor Kim Driscoll said she worries about the impact on workers and others who depend on rail and local bus service late at night or on weekends.
"While we know not everyone is fully back to work, the T service has been a big part of meeting the needs of our residents during the pandemic," she said.
Driscoll said discontinuing weekend service would be a "big hit" to a city that normally thrives on a steady flow of tourists and weekend visitors.
"Having no service on the weekend is not just a reduction, it’s a stoppage," she said.
T officials say the cuts would be temporary and services could be restored as ridership increases or if the state receives another infusion of federal funding.
Holaday said she is among many city and town leaders concerned about the impact on investment in their communities if the service cuts end up being permanent.
"It was a huge boom for the city when the commuter rail opened here years ago," she said. "And I know for sure it's had a major impact on people making decisions to leave Boston to relocate to our community."
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are hoping for additional federal relief to offset deep cuts in public transit as efforts to provide more state funding have fizzled.
An amendment to the Senate version of the $46 billion state budget, approved Wednesday, requires the MBTA to make "reasonable efforts" to offset service cuts or station closures. It would also require notice and public hearings at least 90 days before T officials move to close commuter rail or bus stations.
The Senate budget amendment originally called for diverting an additional $308 million to the MBTA, but the funding provision was pulled.
Under the transit agency's cost-cutting plans, which require approval by the T's fiscal control board, commuter rail service on most lines would be dramatically cut by shutting down the system on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weekdays.
Subway lines would run 20% less often during peak hours and 40% less frequently during off-peak times. Buses would also run at reduced frequency.
Subway and bus service would stop at midnight systemwide.
The plans also call for closing commuter rail stations, such as Pride's Crossing in Beverly on the Rockport/Newburyport line, and postponing some capital projects.
The cost-cutting plans would not raise fares, which rose last year on the commuter rail and subway by about 6% to fund improvements to the aging system.
State law limits MBTA fare increases to 7% over a two-year period.
Transit advocates say the cuts would slow economic recovery, increase traffic and pollution, and reduce access for riders who depend on the T.
"These cuts are going to be drastic and devastating,” said Chris Dempsey of the advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts. "Shutting down weekend commuter rail service means cutting off people from their jobs."
Dempsey said the T's fiscal board should reject the cuts but noted it's "critical" that the Legislature step up with additional sources of funding.
"We know that ridership is down and nobody is advocating for the MBTA to be running empty buses or trains," he said. "But we also know that Massachusetts only works when it has a transit system that works, and the MBTA can only do that if they have the right financial support."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
