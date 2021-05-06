McAndrews chosen as Amesbury school superintendent

AMESBURY — Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews can now drop “acting” from her title after the School Committee voted unanimously Thursday to name her the district’s new leader over two other finalists.
“Not only is she committed to every child, she is committed to Amesbury,” committee member Peter Hoyt said during the meeting.
McAndrews has served as acting superintendent since her predecessor, Jared Fulgoni, resigned in October. She was previously the principal of Amesbury High School.
McAndrews was chosen over finalists Frank Tiano, superintendent of Uxbridge Public Schools, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Superintendent Stephen Zadravec.
McAndrews, a Salisbury native and Haverhill resident, holds a master’s degree in arts and teaching from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Dartmouth College. She served as the dean of students and athletic director in the Triton Regional School District for five years before becoming Amesbury High’s assistant principal in 2011 and then principal in 2016.
“She is 100% committed to this district,” committee member Mel Webster said. “She loves this district and I don’t expect she will ever leave because she believes in Amesbury.”
Webster pointed out that McAndrews has seen the district through the past seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic as acting superintendent, while also putting together a district budget for the upcoming school year.
“She was a high school principal on Oct. 28, I believe, on Oct. 29, she was a superintendent,” Webster said. “She knows the district has lacked strategic direction for several years. We know it as a School Committee. She is committed to fixing that.”
McAndrews told the committee during her interview Wednesday evening that the skills she has picked up in her education career are “easily transferable” to her new position.
“I think it is an advantage,” she said. “My daughter is a sophomore and she has been in our district from kindergarten on down. It has given me tremendous insight into what happens in each of those buildings.”
McAndrews said Wednesday night she has gone through trial by fire over the past seven months but is ready for more.
“I have worked with the elementary school teachers, I have worked with the middle school teachers, I have worked with the high school teachers,” she said. “I have learned a ton. It has been crisis learning. It is not the pieces that a superintendent traditionally does. But I am a competitor. I am standing, not only standing but I want this job, even now.”
The committee must now negotiate a contract with McAndrews. Fulgoni earned $173,768 per year as superintendent, while McAndrews has been paid an annual salary of $165,000 as acting superintendent.
