SALISBURY — Wilma McDonald won a third three-year term on the Board of Selectmen in the annual town election Tuesday.
McDonald ran unopposed and received 226 votes.
"I am very thankful and very pleased to be given three more years," McDonald said. "There are a lot of things still left to do."
Salisbury's newest Triton Regional School Committee member, Caitlin Hunter, also ran unopposed for her first three-year term, receiving 216 votes.
The election took place at the Hilton Senior Center and saw 246 votes cast out of roughly 6,600 registered voters, according to Town Clerk Melinda Morrison.
Morrison said she believed a combination of two uncontested races and the COVID-19 pandemic translated into a low voter turnout.
Voters approved changes to the town charter, 197-34, including: requiring a public notice to be posted 10 days in advance as opposed to the current seven days; changing the Warrant Advisory Committee's recommendations from verbal to written; and making the Board of Selectmen the appointing authority for the Ring's Island Historic Neighborhood Preservation Committee.
Voters will have to approve the changes again at the annual spring Town Meeting on Monday at Salisbury Elementary School.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.