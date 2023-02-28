SALISBURY — After over 38 years of service, Selectman Wilma McDonald announced she will be retiring from public office following the end of her current term.
McDonald, 74, made her announcement toward the end of Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting.
“To my dear citizens of Salisbury, having seen major projects like the beach welcome center and Lafayette Road sewer finally become realities, I am now ready to retire from elective public office. So after my soul searching and setting of personal priorities, I have decided not to run for a fourth term as a selectman," McDonald said.
She said the timing of her announcement comes with the hope that it will give others plenty of time to throw their names into the race.
She also shared her intention to remain on the Library Board of Trustees and Cemetery Commission, if reappointed.
“I’m not going anywhere. I wish all candidates in the upcoming election great luck in their campaigns and may the best person win,” McDonald said.
McDonald told The Daily News that she began her time in public office with over five years on the Zoning Board. She then spent over 24 years serving as town clerk, and is currently in the midst of her ninth year as a selectman.
“I have devoted over half my career to public service, and I'm pretty proud of that,” McDonald said.
She expressed gratitude for the many people she has been able to work with throughout her time.
“I was lucky to work with some great boards. Neil Harrington is a gem. The town hall employees, the town employees in general have all been great people and hard workers,” McDonald said.
McDonald said the Board of Selectmen was in a good place and shared her hopes that whoever fills her seat will help them maintain momentum.
“As I’ve told my fellow selectmen, we are a well-oiled machine right now, and I hope whoever comes in keeps that up,” McDonald said.
In a statement to The Daily News, Town Manager Neil Harrington praised McDonald’s years of service.
“Wilma has been an exemplary member of the board for many years, and I am going to miss her counsel and her presence at board meetings. She is a rare example of someone who not only served the town with distinction as an employee (town clerk) for 25 years, but she continued to give back after she retired. Hers will be large shoes to fill,” Harrington said.
Following her announcement, her fellow selectmen took turns thanking her.
“ I just wanna say thank you, Wilma. You have always shown the best of Salisbury and everything you've done,” Selectman Michael Colburn said.
He said that she set a great example for the younger generation.
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott credited McDonald and the rest of the board for improving operations over the last couple decades.
“If I look back on other boards of selectmen in the 90’s and early 2000’s, when they had the good old boys where they all agreed with everything and they didn't disagree with stuff, and I think that did a disservice to our town. So I think you bringing in what you brought in with your experience was a huge asset to this town, and I greatly appreciate having served with you for all of the years that I have been on the board,” Ray-Parrott said.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian expressed his surprise at the announcement, joking that he had met McDonald “almost a hundred years ago.”
He said she brought a lot to the board, especially through her experience as town clerk.
“She is very diligent in her job. You are going be missed on this board, I can tell you, both personally and I'm sure I can speak for the rest of the board,” Takesian said.
Town election will be held on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the William Hilton Senior Center, located at 43 Lafayette Rd.
