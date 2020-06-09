SALISBURY — A pair of uncontested races for the Board of Selectmen and a Salisbury seat on the Triton Regional School Committee will be on the ballot for the Tuesday, June 16 Town Election.
According to Town Clerk Melinda Morrison, this year’s election will take place at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Polls will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Morrison said the town is asking voters to wear protective face masks when entering the senior center.
"We will have individual pens and pencils to use," Morrison said. "There will be one way in and one way out. So they can put in their ballot and throw away their pencil or take it with them, if they want."
Selectman Wilma McDonald of 229 North End Boulevard is running unopposed for a third, three-year term on the board.
McDonald served as the town clerk for 24 years before running for her first term on the Board of Selectmen in the fall of 2014. She is a native of Lawrence and holds a bachelor's degree in publications from Simmons College.
McDonald said she is running for a third term to take care of some "unfinished business."
"We still have the Lafayette Road sewer project and the welcome center at the beach," McDonald said. "I also want to help the town through this coronavirus (situation) and trying to get our businesses back on their feet."
According to McDonald, helping local businesses navigate Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to reopen the economy has been a challenge she would like to complete as well.
"It is tough and it is frustrating," McDonald said. "We want to do well by our businesses but we have to do it right. I really want to see this through and I am very interested in our senior population and helping those folks out. There is still a lot to be done."
A three-year seat on the Triton Regional School Committee is also available to a Salisbury resident and Caitlin P. Hunter of 5 Palis Drive will appear running unopposed on the ballot.
If elected, Hunter would replace the retiring Deborah Choate who has been on the Triton School Committee since 2004.
Hunter is the mother of three young children who said she has been following Triton's budgeting process and would like a chance to serve its students.
"I have always looked for a way to learn more and I have three children in Triton," Hunter said. "So it is really important for me to learn as much as I can. It is also a way to give back and be a positive part of the community."
A School Committee seat is also available in Rowley and Newbury but no candidates are listed on the Salisbury ballot.
Voters will also be asked to approve or deny changes to the Town Charter, including changing the Warrant Advisory Committee‘s recommendations from verbal to written; require that a public notice be posted 10 days in advance as opposed to the current seven; and make the Board of Selectmen the appointing authority for the Ring’s Island Historic Neighborhood Preservation Committee, among other changes which were approved at Town Meeting last October.
“This is the second part of the charter amendment," Morrison said. "Every 10 years, we need to renew our charter. All of that passed at the fall Town Meeting but it has to be on the ballot as well."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
