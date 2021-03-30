MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library will present a program on quick family meal planning Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
In this virtual presentation, registered dietitian Diana Savani of Hannaford will cover simple strategies to make planning healthy meals for a busy family easy.
Savani will provide tools and tips to make sure families can be well-nourished without the stress of a last-minute scramble for a meal idea.
Email tshaw@merrimaclibrary.org to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.