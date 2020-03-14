Meals program continues, but services for seniors limited

Even with many programs and offices closed because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the Meals on Wheels program serving older adults in Greater Newburyport will continue but area seniors will have to make do with limited services for the rest of the month.
Amesbury Council on Aging director Doreen Arnfield sent an automated phone call Wednesday informing seniors that all programming will be canceled until the end of the month due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. But Arnfield reversed her decision on Thursday and decided to offer some services while cancelling all group activities and the Greenleaf Supportive Day Program until March 31.
“Isolation is not a good thing for our clients and in fact, it goes against our mission,” she said. “But, at the same time, I think this is the smartest thing to do. You also want to know that it is temporary.”
In Newburyport, Council on Aging director Roseann Robillard said the Senior Community Center’s administrative offices on High Street will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but all group programming has been suspended until further notice.
“The office will be available if people want to call and talk to someone,” Robillard said. “My staff will still be here and will be talking people through this. But we really want to discourage people from gathering.”
The Meals on Wheels program, run by Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, will also continue in Newburyport where the SHINE health insurance counseling program will available via phone and the tax preparation program will also be keeping its currently scheduled appointments.
“We are asking people to make sure that they are feeling well,” Robillard said. “If they are not, we asked them to reschedule for a later date.”
Robillard said the Newburyport Council on Aging’s shuttle service will continue to take seniors to medical appointments as well as grocery shopping.
“We are continuing that service however, we are limiting each bus to three passengers at a time,” she said. “Hopefully this is a short-term interruption in our normal procedures. This is a very contagious virus from what everyone is saying and the way you catch it is by being near someone who has it.”
Amesbury’s Council on Aging is still running its tax preparation program and the SHINE health insurance counseling program will take place over the phone.
“Our tax preparation program is a very, very important thing and a lot of people take advantage of that,” Arnfield said.
“But we’re going to do that in the great room upstairs, as opposed to one-on-one. That way you’re not crowded up next to each other and we will sanitize everything constantly. These are important programs and there are no reasons to cancel them. We can manage this by changing the space and sanitizing more often.”
The Nicholas J. Costello Transportation Center where the Amesbury Council on Aging is located has a sign on its front doors offering potential visitors a self-evaluation checklist before entering.
“It asks them, ‘do you have a fever or have been in contact with someone who has displayed flu-like symptoms?’ Things like that,” Arnfield said. “Things are much more concerning when there aren’t specifics. But it changes every day so we are doing the best that we can.”
Seniors visiting the Amesbury Council on Aging have been asking for more hand sanitizer within the building but have remained upbeat, according to Arnfield.
“There are some people who have the news on all of the time and I think it can cause a lot of anxiety,” Arnfield said.
“I really love that we are being proactive and have been taking a lot of precautions. But at the same time, I don’t don’t want people feeling so anxious and so worried. We are all doing the best that we can do and that is it.”
According to Salisbury Council on Aging executive director Elizabeth Pettis, the Hilton Senior Center on Lafayette Road will be closed until March 31.
“The media center will be closed and the building itself,” Pettis said.
In Salisbury, Pettis said the Salisbury Council on Aging feline rescue society clinic has been canceled but the SHINE health insurance counseling program will continue via phone and the council’s tax preparation program will also continue remotely.
“We are still doing transportation to appointments and to the food pantries and grocery shopping,” Pettis said. “We are also still doing our medical lending library. So, if people need walkers or wheelchairs, canes and things like that, they can call us and we will give those out.”
Pettis also said that she intends to take advantage of the two-week shutdown by cleaning and painting the senior center.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
