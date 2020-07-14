Medal-winner always a friendly face in Greater Newburyport

MERRIMAC — Many people go about their daily routines never realizing who they meet along the way. But a gold, silver and bronze medalist in the 1995 Special Olympics World Games has been bagging many local family's groceries for the past 30 years.
Dean Shaw won two gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze as one of only seven swimmers to represent Massachusetts in the 1995 Special Olympics World Games.
The Merrimac resident will turn 51 on Friday, July 17. He is a hard worker with an adventurous streak and has been working as a bagger at the Shaw's supermarket in Newburyport and has been cleaning the dining room at the McDonald's restaurant in Amesbury for three decades.
"I work hard and I have two jobs," Shaw said. "People are nice to me when I am working."
Carissa Haley is the owner of the Amesbury McDonald's and said she is "blessed" to have worked with Shaw for the past 26 years.
"He has taught us so much," she said. "He is compassionate. He is kind. He cares so much about who he sees, every week. In fact, every week, he writes down all of the names of all the people that he saw. If he didn't see somebody that week, he would be worried about them. I can't say enough about him."
Shaw's mother Ruth told a story about a time when she and her husband David, a former principal at The Amesbury Elementary School who died in November, were having breakfast at McDonald's after dropping Dean off for work.
"Dean brought a couple over to meet us," Ruth said. "They told us they stopped at that McDonald's on their way to Maine every year. They had to stop there every year to see Dean. There are people like that who come to see him."
Ruth has also heard glowing reviews about her son when she is at the supermarket.
"I had a man stop me and asked if I was Dean's mother at Shaw's," Ruth said. "He told me that he and his wife always stop and look to make sure they go through the aisle that he is bagging on. They do that, even if it's a long line because they know, when they get home, everything will be the way it should be."
Shaw won "Bagger of the Year" during a regional Shaw's competition a few years ago and also swam a one-mile race at Long Lake in Bridgeton, Maine for six years, taking first place on a number of occasions.
Shaw has spent at least two weeks in every state west of the Mississippi along with his mother and father and recently spent time in a rattlesnake den with his sister in Washington, Oregon.
"We've done all the East Coast and all of Canada, too," Ruth Shaw said. "We also went to Alaska."
Dean Shaw, an Amesbury High School graduate in the Class of 1991, said he is partial to the Rocky Mountains, mostly because of his favorite singer, John Denver, who he has met three times.
"I like the Grand Canyon, too," Shaw said.
