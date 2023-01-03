NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s season of matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday with Cherubini’s “Medea,” a performance from last fall when this rarely heard opera launched the Met’s season.
Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky won ovations for her performance in the title role of the mythological sorceress who exacts a devastating revenge when she is betrayed.
The cast also featured tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea’s faithless lover, joined by Janai Brugger, Ekaterina Gubanova and Michele Pertusi. Carlo Rizzi conducted the Met orchestra and chorus in the score, which bridges the classical and romantic eras.
“Medea” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
