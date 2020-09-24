SALISBURY — A health plan options webinar for seniors will be offered Monday from noon to 1 p.m.
The webinar, presented by the Salisbury Council on Aging, will outline the options for people with Medicare.
The seminar will provide the basics of Medicare, including the enrollment timeline, the differences between Medigap and the Medicare Advantage plan, and an explanation about Medicare Part D.
The presentation will also include important resource numbers to help find additional assistance. Participants can reserve a seat for the webinar or watch from their computer or device at home. Call the council at 978-462-2412 to receive the webinar link.
In addition, the federal SHINE program offers free assistance with making choices about Medicare.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, counselors are available for one-on-one appointments, either by phone or videoconferencing.
The easiest way to find a counselor and book an appointment is to call 800-892-0890 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the community from which you are calling. A counselor will return your call.
To learn more about SHINE, go to the SHINEMA website. Also, check out the SHINE YouTube channel at SHINE-Massachusetts SHIP to find out more about various programs available to Medicare beneficiaries.
