ROWLEY — “Introduction to Insight Mediation” will be presented March 25 at Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St.
Ted Jones of the North Shore Insight Meditation Center will lead a silent retreat from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Guests will receive instruction on how to quiet their mind. There will be seated and walking meditation periods followed by time for questions and discussion. Beginning and experienced meditators are welcome to attend.
The program is free but registration is required. For more information and to register, go to www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar/ or call 978-948-2850.
