AMESBURY
Monday: Planning Board, remote, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: City Council, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Charter Review Commission, remote, 7 p.m.
GEORGETOWN
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, TV, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
Library Trustees, remote, 7 p.m.
Water Commissioners Board, remote, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Parks and Recreation Committee, TV, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Light Department Commissioner Meeting, remote, 7:15 a.m.
Board of Selectmen, remote, 5 p.m.
GROVELAND
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Municipal Light Department, Electric Light Department, 944 Salem St., 3:30 p.m.
Town Government Study Committee, Fire station, 181 Main St., 5:30 p.m.
Library Board of Trustees, remote, 6 p.m.
MERRIMAC
No meetings
NEWBURY
Tuesday: Town administrator meeting: 2nd floor hearing room, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Select Board, remote, 6 p.m.
Finance Committee, remote, 7 p.m.
Planning Board, remote, 7:15 p.m.
NEWBURYPORT
Monday: River Valley Charter School board of trustees, remote, 6 p.m.
City Council, executive session, remote, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
City Council, remote, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: River Valley Charter School board of trustees, remote, 6 p.m.
Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Licensing Commission special meeting, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Public Safety Committee, remote, 6 p.m.
Historical Commission, remote, 7 p.m.
ROWLEY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
SALISBURY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
SEABROOK
No meetings
WEST NEWBURY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Board of Health, remote, 4:30 p.m.
