AMESBURY

Monday: Planning Board, remote, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: City Council, remote, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Charter Review Commission, remote, 7 p.m.

GEORGETOWN

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, TV, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.

Library Trustees, remote, 7 p.m.

Water Commissioners Board, remote, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Parks and Recreation Committee, TV, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Light Department Commissioner Meeting, remote, 7:15 a.m.

Board of Selectmen, remote, 5 p.m.

GROVELAND

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Municipal Light Department, Electric Light Department, 944 Salem St., 3:30 p.m.

Town Government Study Committee, Fire station, 181 Main St., 5:30 p.m.

Library Board of Trustees, remote, 6 p.m.

MERRIMAC

No meetings

NEWBURY

Tuesday: Town administrator meeting: 2nd floor hearing room, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Select Board, remote, 6 p.m.

Finance Committee, remote, 7 p.m.

Planning Board, remote, 7:15 p.m.

NEWBURYPORT

Monday: River Valley Charter School board of trustees, remote, 6 p.m.

City Council, executive session, remote, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

City Council, remote, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: River Valley Charter School board of trustees, remote, 6 p.m.

Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Licensing Commission special meeting, remote, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Public Safety Committee, remote, 6 p.m.

Historical Commission, remote, 7 p.m.

ROWLEY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.

SALISBURY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.

SEABROOK

No meetings

WEST NEWBURY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Board of Health, remote, 4:30 p.m.

