AMESBURY

Monday: Planning Board, City Hall, 62 Friend St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday: City Council, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Energy Committee, City Hall, 6 p.m.

GEORGETOWN

Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 1 Library St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Camp Denison Committee,  84 Nelson St., 6:30 p.m.

Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Hall, 7 p.m. 

Water Board, Water Department office, 1 Moulton St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday: School Committee subcommittee, Perley School, 51 North St., 4 p.m.

Affordable Housing Trust, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Finance Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Planning Board, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Library trustees, Georgetown Public Library, 2 Maple St., 7 p.m.

Thursday: School Committee, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

GROVELAND

Wednesday: Conservation Commission, Town Hall, 183 Main St., 7 p.m.

Thursday: Dog park committee, Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

Groveland Day planning committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m. 

MERRIMAC

No meetings 

NEWBURY

Monday: Open Space Committee, Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Historical Commission, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room,  7 p.m.

NEWBURYPORT

Monday: Rules Committee and Committee of the Whole, City Council Chambers, 60 Pleasant St., 6:15 p.m.

License & Permit Committee, City Council Chambers, 6:45 p.m.

City Council zoning hearing, City Council Chambers, 7 p.m.

City Council, City Council Chambers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: School council, Nock Middle School, conference room, 70 Low St., 7 a.m.

Community Preservation Committee, Senior Community Center, 331 High St., 7 p.m.

Newburyport Redevelopment Authority, City Hall Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Zoning Board of Appeals, City Council Chambers, 7 p.m.

Charter Review Committee, Senior Community Center, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Tree Commission, DPS Building, 16A Perry Way, 6 to 7:45 p.m.

Planning Board, Planning & Development Committee, and Committee of the Whole, City Hall Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Commission on Disabilities, 6:30 p.m.

Historical Commission, City Council Chambers, 7 p.m.

ROWLEY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 139 Main St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Finance Committee, Town Hall, 7:15 p.m. 

Conservation Commission, Annex Building, 39 Central St., Room 5, 7:30 p.m.

SALISBURY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Planning Board, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

SEABROOK

Tuesday: Town election, Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WEST NEWBURY

Tuesday: Finance Committee, Town Office Building, 381 Main St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Board of Assessors, Town Office Building, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Finance Committee, Town Office Building, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you