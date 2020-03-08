AMESBURY
Monday: Planning Board, City Hall, 62 Friend St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday: City Council, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Energy Committee, City Hall, 6 p.m.
GEORGETOWN
Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 1 Library St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Camp Denison Committee, 84 Nelson St., 6:30 p.m.
Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Water Board, Water Department office, 1 Moulton St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday: School Committee subcommittee, Perley School, 51 North St., 4 p.m.
Affordable Housing Trust, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Finance Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Planning Board, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Library trustees, Georgetown Public Library, 2 Maple St., 7 p.m.
Thursday: School Committee, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.
GROVELAND
Wednesday: Conservation Commission, Town Hall, 183 Main St., 7 p.m.
Thursday: Dog park committee, Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
Groveland Day planning committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
MERRIMAC
No meetings
NEWBURY
Monday: Open Space Committee, Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Historical Commission, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 7 p.m.
NEWBURYPORT
Monday: Rules Committee and Committee of the Whole, City Council Chambers, 60 Pleasant St., 6:15 p.m.
License & Permit Committee, City Council Chambers, 6:45 p.m.
City Council zoning hearing, City Council Chambers, 7 p.m.
City Council, City Council Chambers, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: School council, Nock Middle School, conference room, 70 Low St., 7 a.m.
Community Preservation Committee, Senior Community Center, 331 High St., 7 p.m.
Newburyport Redevelopment Authority, City Hall Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Zoning Board of Appeals, City Council Chambers, 7 p.m.
Charter Review Committee, Senior Community Center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Tree Commission, DPS Building, 16A Perry Way, 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Planning Board, Planning & Development Committee, and Committee of the Whole, City Hall Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Commission on Disabilities, 6:30 p.m.
Historical Commission, City Council Chambers, 7 p.m.
ROWLEY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 139 Main St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Finance Committee, Town Hall, 7:15 p.m.
Conservation Commission, Annex Building, 39 Central St., Room 5, 7:30 p.m.
SALISBURY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Planning Board, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
SEABROOK
Tuesday: Town election, Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WEST NEWBURY
Tuesday: Finance Committee, Town Office Building, 381 Main St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Board of Assessors, Town Office Building, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Finance Committee, Town Office Building, 7 p.m.
