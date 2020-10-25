AMESBURY

Monday: Planning Board, remote, www.facebook.com/Amesbury CommunityTelevision, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Finance Committee, remote, www.facebook.com/Amesbury CommunityTelevision, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Open Space, Natural Resources and Trails Committee, remote, www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/975716693, 7 p.m.

GEORGETOWN

For more information on how to attend meetings, visit georgetownma.gov.

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 5 p.m.

Recreation path meeting, remote, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Council on Aging, remote, 12:30 p.m.

School Advisory Committee, remote, 2:30 p.m.

Historical Commission, remote, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.

GROVELAND

Monday: Board of Selectmen, Groveland fire station, 183 Main St., 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Board of Registrars, town clerk's office. 183 Main St., 9 a.m.

MERRIMAC

No meetings 

NEWBURY

For more information on how to attend meetings, visit townofnewbury.org.

Monday: Recreation Committee, remote, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Parking clerk meeting, remote 9 a.m.

Selectboard, remote, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Town administrator meeting, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 12 Kent Way, Byfield, 8 a.m.

Thursday: Town administrator meeting, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 12 Kent Way, Byfield, 8 a.m.

NEWBURYPORT

For more information on how to attend meetings, visit cityofnewburyport.com.

Monday: Committee on Budget and Finance, remote, 7 p.m.

City Council, remote, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Water and Sewer Commission, remote, 4 p.m.

Remote Committee on Public Safety, remote, 6 p.m.

Community Preservation Committee, remote, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Retirement Board, retirement office, 16 Unicorn St., 10 a.m.

Energy Advisory Committee, mayor’s conference room, 60 Pleasant St., 7 p.m.

ROWLEY

For more information on how to attend meetings, visit townofrowley.net.

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 1 p.m.

Tax classification hearing, remote, 1 p.m. 

Tuesday: Personnel Advisory Committee, remote, 11 a.m.

Conservation Commission, remote, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.

SALISBURY

For more information on how to attend meetings, visit salisburyma.gov.

Monday: Annual Fall Town Meeting, Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Board of Health, remote, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m. 

SEABROOK

Wednesday: Zoning Board of Adjustment, Town Hall, 99 Lafayette Road, 7 p.m.

WEST NEWBURY

No meetings

 

