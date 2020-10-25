AMESBURY
Monday: Planning Board, remote, www.facebook.com/Amesbury CommunityTelevision, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Finance Committee, remote, www.facebook.com/Amesbury CommunityTelevision, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Open Space, Natural Resources and Trails Committee, remote, www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/975716693, 7 p.m.
GEORGETOWN
For more information on how to attend meetings, visit georgetownma.gov.
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 5 p.m.
Recreation path meeting, remote, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Council on Aging, remote, 12:30 p.m.
School Advisory Committee, remote, 2:30 p.m.
Historical Commission, remote, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
GROVELAND
Monday: Board of Selectmen, Groveland fire station, 183 Main St., 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Board of Registrars, town clerk's office. 183 Main St., 9 a.m.
MERRIMAC
No meetings
NEWBURY
For more information on how to attend meetings, visit townofnewbury.org.
Monday: Recreation Committee, remote, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Parking clerk meeting, remote 9 a.m.
Selectboard, remote, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Town administrator meeting, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 12 Kent Way, Byfield, 8 a.m.
Thursday: Town administrator meeting, Town Hall, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 12 Kent Way, Byfield, 8 a.m.
NEWBURYPORT
For more information on how to attend meetings, visit cityofnewburyport.com.
Monday: Committee on Budget and Finance, remote, 7 p.m.
City Council, remote, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Water and Sewer Commission, remote, 4 p.m.
Remote Committee on Public Safety, remote, 6 p.m.
Community Preservation Committee, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Retirement Board, retirement office, 16 Unicorn St., 10 a.m.
Energy Advisory Committee, mayor’s conference room, 60 Pleasant St., 7 p.m.
ROWLEY
For more information on how to attend meetings, visit townofrowley.net.
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 1 p.m.
Tax classification hearing, remote, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Personnel Advisory Committee, remote, 11 a.m.
Conservation Commission, remote, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
SALISBURY
For more information on how to attend meetings, visit salisburyma.gov.
Monday: Annual Fall Town Meeting, Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Board of Health, remote, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
SEABROOK
Wednesday: Zoning Board of Adjustment, Town Hall, 99 Lafayette Road, 7 p.m.
WEST NEWBURY
No meetings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.