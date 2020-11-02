AMESBURY
Monday: School Committee, remote, 7 p.m.
Conservation Commission, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Board of Assessors, City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
GEORGETOWN
Monday: Water Board, Water Department, 1 Moulton St., 7 p.m.
Thursday: School Committee subcommittee, Perley School conference room, 51 North St., 3:45 p.m.
GROVELAND
Monday: Board of Health, remote, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7:30 p.m.
MERRIMAC
No meetings
NEWBURY
Monday: Select Board, remote, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Board of Assessors, remote, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Town Administrator meeting, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Planning Board, 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 7 p.m.
NEWBURYPORT
Monday: Education Committee, remote, 5:30 p.m.
School Committee Business meeting, remote, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Licensing Commission, remote, 7 p.m.
Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Committee on Planning and Development, remote, 6 p.m.
ROWLEY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 1 p.m.
SALISBURY
Wednesday: Conservation Commission, remote, 7 p.m.
SEABROOK
Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 99 Lafayette Road, 10 a.m.
WEST NEWBURY
Monday: Select Board, remote, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Board of Assessors, Town Hall, 381 Main St., 11 a.m.
Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
