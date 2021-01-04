G. Mello Disposal Co. will be picking up discarded Christmas trees in West Newbury this Friday, Jan. 8, and in Newburyport this week and next week.
In West Newbury, residents should put trees out for the Jan. 8 pickup regardless of their regular trash pickup day.
Mello will pick up trees in Newburyport through next week. Residents should put out their trees out the beginning of the week and the company will be sending a separate truck to pick them up. Note this may not necessarily be on your trash pickup day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.